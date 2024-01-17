Jayce Hitt and Samuel Murphy wrestled at Doc Buchanan Invitational in California

PINEVILLE -- McDonald County High School seniors Jayce Hitt and Samuel Murphy wrestled at the Doc Buchanan Invitational in Clovis, California, for the first time this year. Hitt finished in third place at the tournament, with Murphy finishing in the top 16.

Head boys wrestling coach Josh Factor, who has been coaching wrestling since 2009, said the tournament is a "powerhouse" tournament, adding it is ranked the fourth hardest tournament for high school wrestlers in the country.

"The tournament took place at Clovis High School," Factor said. "A big powerhouse school in the state of California. I think there are five or six schools in the Fresno area with a lot of tough teams there from the state of California. I think there were 37 states represented at that tournament, 122 schools."

Factor said both state champions had 32-man brackets at the tournament, wrestling nationally-ranked opponents. Hitt wrestled in the 285 weight class, with a three-pound allowance in the class and some wrestlers wrestling at 288 pounds. Murphy wrestled in the 215-pound bracket, with some wrestlers weighing 218 pounds. Hitt received third place, losing to the national champion in his weight division.

"In Jayce's semifinals match, he wrestled against the number one ranked wrestler in the country in the heavyweight division," Factor said. "Cody Merrill from Gilroy, California."

Murphy finished in the top 16, losing one match by one point and losing another in overtime.

Factor said he is thankful for the community support he and the wrestling team received to make the tournament happen, noting nearly $9,000 was raised from community donations and donations from local businesses.

"The school district covered our lodging and all the other funds which included travel such as air fare, rental vehicles, entry fees, those were all covered through fundraising," Factor said. "We probably raised close to $8,800. There was a lot of planning, a lot of work involved, just in the preparation part of it."

Murphy said he'd never been to California before the tournament, adding wrestling has allowed him to travel to different parts of the country while doing the sport he loves.

"It's awesome. I've traveled a lot with wrestling, and it's definitely been a fun adventure," Murphy said.

Murphy said the tournament was a new experience for him, adding he learned a lot about wrestling and differing wrestling styles and techniques. Murphy added the Doc Buchanan Invitational was one of the hardest tournaments he's attended, alongside the Fargo tournament.

Murphy said the tournament helped further prepare him for state while helping him realize what he'd like to practice and perfect before the state tournament comes around, noting he's working on "attacking more" in his matches.

Hitt, a wrestler of 10 years, said the tournament offered him a new level of competition he'd never experienced before.

"It was a great opportunity," Hitt said. "I've been to other states to wrestle before but nothing on the level of this. The competition there was amazing, like nothing I've ever seen before -- and I've been to some quite big tournaments."

"I've had tournaments like this before, but this is the hardest tournament I've ever competed in and placed at," Hitt said.

Hitt said wrestling at this tournament was a "great opportunity" for him.

"I think it was a great opportunity to get that sort of competition," Hitt said, referencing losing to Merrill. "As a wrestler, I'm always looking for things to improve upon. Wrestling him was just like a new door. I've never really been handled like that before, and it was really an eye-opening deal."

Hitt said he's thankful to the community for its support and donations, allowing him and Murphy to compete.

"It was a big deal, all those donations, raising the money, it was a big, big deal," Hitt said. "I couldn't have gone up there without the community."

Hitt added he's thankful for Murphy, his practice partner. Adding that he's thankful Murphy could compete at the tournament alongside him.

"I'm thankful for my wrestling partner; he's been a very big part of me going to these tournaments and getting me in these tournaments," Hitt said. "He's helped me throughout my wrestling years. He's been my practice partner as long as I can remember, and he's been a big big part of me doing as well as I did."

Factor said he's proud of Hitt and Murphy, adding they're becoming more recognizable wrestlers in the country.

"I think it just goes to show them, and our community, that those two obviously proved that they can compete at a tournament like that on the national stage," Factor said. "It's a nice compliment to them and what they've gotten out of the sport."

Photo submitted by Shalynn Owen Hitt wrestles Anthony Nava. Hitt wins the match against Nava 8-0.

