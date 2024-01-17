Java Dudes returns to Bella Vista

Java Dudes Coffee Company opened a location in Bella Vista at the end of 2023, returning to the city where the coffee shop was born.

The locally owned business has a location in Rogers -- two mobile trucks used for events and catering -- and now a Bella Vista location at 10 Riordan Road.

Java Dudes, owned by Justin Reed and Dustin Breazeale, got its name from the first names of each owner, J and D.

Reed said he and Breazeale often travel, bringing new drink ideas back to the business, and offering several coffees to try at once in their community favorite "coffee flights."

Reed said he and Breazeale wanted to open a new location in Bella Vista at the Phat Tire Bike Shop, further involving the business in the city's biking community. He said Bella Vista has become more than a retirement community, adding Java Dudes has become a part of an active and exciting place to live.

"We knew, as living here, this used to be a retirement community, and now it's become a biking community in the last five years that we've lived here," Reed said. "So, that's the whole reason we began. We knew something was going to happen here. And we wanted the local coffee shop vibe by the time it became something."

Reed said he and Breazeale have become more involved in the biking community through the business, something he said is now a part of the business's culture.

"When we opened in Rogers downtown, we started doing a lot of biking events," Reed said. "Then we started doing a lot of biking events with our food trucks. Then, Phat Tire called and had an opening in their three-story building in Bella Vista. It was a perfect opportunity because we do a lot of biking events with our food trucks anyway and we really wanted to get more involved in the biking community."

Reed said their business is unique, bringing a stronger sense of community with it. "When we first opened the business, we wanted to bring together a community," he said. "And this was a way of doing it, opening a business that involved the community."

Reed said his favorite Java Dudes coffee drink, and one he recommends to new customers a lot, is "The Dude," a combination of white chocolate and hazelnut. "It's simple; it's probably on every menu, but that was one of my favorites and that's one of the number one drinks we do sell," he said.

The Java Dudes Coffee Company Bella Vista location is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.