Hobbs trail takes hikers to scenic view of War Eagle River





Hiking part of a trail is better than no hike at all, especially when it leads to a bluff overlooking a beautiful river.

Woodland wanderers find that out in short order along the War Eagle Valley Loop at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area. A 2-mile jaunt from the Townsend Ridge Road trailhead lands hikers at a promontory 40 feet above a bend in the War Eagle River.

Take in the beauty from rest benches at this vista, admire the split rail fence and enjoy the quiet. Maybe pack a lunch and enjoy fine dining with a view of the stream. Then return to the trailhead to complete an out and back hike totaling four miles.

For a longer trip, start at the trailhead, stop at the overlook and hike the entire War Eagle Valley Loop for a trek of six miles. Bikes and horses are also allowed on the loop, which is part of the park's 23-mile Hidden Diversity Multiuse Trail for travel by foot, bike or horse.

To reach the trailhead, follow Arkansas 12 in the park to Townsend Ridge Road. It's located about 1.5 miles west of the park visitor center. Turn south on this gravel road and drive another two miles to the trailhead and parking. The lot was built plenty large to accommodate pickups towing horse trailers. The trail starts on the west end of the lot near the restroom.

Hike about a mile on a curving path to signs at a trail junction. To access War Eagle Valley Loop, go right at this sign and cross Townsend Ridge Road to another junction at the start of the loop. Go straight and slightly to the right for the 2-mile hike out to the overlook.

It's easy going as the trail meanders gradually downhill into a hollow. The route is straight for awhile, then exercise kicks in as the trail climbs back toward the ridge top. On the way up, hikers pass an unusual formation on a dead tree that looks a lot like a big smile part way up the trunk. Easy does it, and the path levels out along a big curve that goes left.

It's mostly level or slightly downhill to the first view of the War Eagle River valley. A sign reads War Eagle Valley overlook, but this isn't the "good stuff" that's farther down the trail. Still this is a nice spot to rest on a bench, sip some water and enjoy the valley view.

In the distance, hikers can see fields where the annual War Eagle Fair takes place each October. Take this hike on Oct. 17-20 this year and the colorful circus-sized tents of this famous arts and crafts fair will be a prominent part of the landscape.

Hike a bit more, and the trail makes a short switchback down to the river overlook. Bluffs jut above the water on the right bank for a picture postcard view. The view to the left reveals a big gravel bar and the river flowing downstream toward the overlook. War Eagle Mill is about two miles upstream.

Return to the trailhead on the same path to finish the 4-mile out and back hike or continue along the rest of the trail to cover the whole 6-mile War Eagle Valley Loop.

Ambitious mountain bikers or horseback riders could make a day of it covering the whole 23 miles of the Hidden Diversity Trail. Trail runners may be able to go the distance.

Yet covering a 2-mile section of War Eagle Valley Loop is truly better than no hike at all.

Karen Mowry (from left), Carol Taylor and Thao Nguyen-Mowry pause at a trail junction during a hike on Dec. 28 2023 to the overlook. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



War Eagle Valley Loop leads hikers past some unusual tree formations, such as this smiling tree trunk. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Carol Taylor (from left), Thao Nguyen-Mowry and Karen Mowry hike Dec. 28 2023 along the well worn War Eagle Valley Loop trail. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Hikers walk on Dec. 28 2023 along the well worn War Eagle Valley Loop. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Karen Mowry (left) and Carol Taylor look east, upstream on the War Eagle River, from the overlook. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Why sign the trail registers that are located at most Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area trailheads? Park officials will testify, and many trail users may not realize, that the registers provide hard data on how many people use the park's trails. So if funding is needed for trail improvements, park staff will have solid numbers when working with Arkansas State Parks headquarters in Little Rock.

It's also for safety if a party has signed in, but not signed out, and may be in trouble on the trail.

Source: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette



