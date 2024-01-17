Court report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

State of Missouri:

Anglin Family Investments, V. Alberto Torres. Unlawful detainer.

Bank of America, N.A. v. Dena Tinnin. Breach of contract.

Freeman Health System v. Maria Smith-Duran. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Karen Hines. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Cody A. Hobbs. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Heather Schneider. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Rachel L. Stamps. Suit on account.

Republic Finance LLC v. Sarah A. Creason. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Elizabeth E. Cook. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Isak Taro. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Austin D. Williams. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

All in Credit Union v. Jason L. Hackett. Promissory note.

Discover Bank v. Scott Butterfield. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Kenneth J. Daughtery. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Regina F. Kissel. Specific performance.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Terra N. Coillot. Suit on account.

Helen Humphries v. Julie McCool. Unlawful detainer.

Leap Credit of Missouri, LLC v. Cindy J. Coatney. Contract/account.

Nebraska Furniture Mart, Inc. v. Sherry L. Stephenson. Breach of contract.

Republic Finance, LLC v. Tammy Gordon. Breach of contract.

Republic Finance, LLC v. Russell Thomas. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Mark Ward. Suit on account.

Velocity Investments LLC v. Rynthia M. Terrill. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Kristin Harford Crider. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cyrus Cody Ganoung. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear a properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Quincy L. Johnson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Cadyn Lee Meredith. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Marsha Nichol Whitt. Driver/front passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Jim E. Brown. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Carter Leo Colston. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Eilee Dikrohpis. An operated motor vehicle owned by another, knowing owner of the vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jorge L. Garcia. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Samantha L. Garrett. Stealing.

Thomas Jefferson Gordon. Permitted another to operate a motor vehicle without financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Malcolm Jaqwavis Hartzog. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Quincy L. Johnson. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Theral L. King Sr. Exceeded posted speed limit. Driving while revoked/suspended. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Elizabeth Jewel Leach. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Theodore Norwood Tripp. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Marsha Nichol Whitt. Failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes, resulting in an accident.

Darik Wayne Whitehill. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Thomas Flickinger. Possession of controlled substance.

Jeremy A. James. Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correction center except with prescription.

Tyler J. Johnson Jr. Arson.

Dirige Keller. Assault.

Idania J. Monterroso Ortiz. DWI -- death of another, not a passenger.

Caleb Samson. Assault.

Mark E. Taylor Jr. Statutory rape.

Brandon Lee Yoder. Tampering with motor vehicle.

The following cases were heard:

Bryan J. Pastor Gonzalez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lalynd Daley Stauber. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Drew Allen Vertrees. Exceeded posted speed limit.

State of Missouri:

Dana Lee Anderson. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Daniel Christian Johansen. Driver operated commercial motor vehicle without seatbelt.

Matthew B. Olsen. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Lalynd Daley Stauber. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Jewel Lea Veerkamp. Failure to register motor vehicle. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered). Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Felonies:

Thomas Flickering. Possession of controlled substance.