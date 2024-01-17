Committee to investigate four-day school week

McDonald County R-1 Public Schools Superintendent Eric Findley told the board of education at its meeting on Jan. 11 about the results of a community survey regarding how changing to a four-day school week would impact families.

More than 600 responses from the community were collected, with 54.4 percent of those being from Anderson.

According to a summary supplied by the central office, the areas the community felt were most beneficial in highest ranking order were:

More time with scheduling appointments/personal matters

More time with family and friends

Students' and staff well-being

More consistent calendar options

Recruitment and retention of quality staff

Students' availability to work part-time

Areas of concern in highest ranking order were:

Longer school day

Impact on learning

No concerns

Shortened holiday breaks

Childcare

Source of food

Also, according to the summary, "When asked about childcare, 59.5 percent did not need childcare, 11 percent would use paid childcare, 23 percent would use siblings, 3 percent would use neighbors, 10 percent would alter their parents' work schedule, and 15 percent was unknown at this time."

When asked how much of a hardship would be created by changing to a four-day school week, 62 percent said no hardship at all, and 8 percent said a severe hardship, with 30 percent responding somewhere in between, according to the summary.

Findley said he now wants to put together a committee to dig deep to be able to answer any questions people may have about the impacts of the change. He said he has been interviewed by a regional newspaper and a television station and was concerned about the timing of the interviews because "we're still researching. This is one strategy we're looking at for teacher recruitment and retention. The board is not pushing for it."

He added he was asked about the timing of the possible change in the interviews and responded that he would like to start in the spring if all the pertinent information was available but would be glad to push it back if necessary.

Board member Dennis Bergen asked how many days the schedule would be and how long the days would be.

Findley said the school year would likely be 15 days shorter with about 45 additional minutes per day, with 15 minutes added in the morning and 30 minutes added in the afternoon. He said what kind of hardship that would cause on the transportation department, for example, is one question the committee would have to answer.

Board member Bobby Parish observed the longer afternoon would cause some students to arrive home quite late if they have a one-hour bus ride -- almost at 6 p.m., he said.

Also, during the meeting, Josh Pruit of construction company Veregy gave an update on the storm shelters project. He said the building was put together at Pineville Primary, and teachers and students came out and watched the walls being put up. He said footings for Rocky Comfort and White Rock are in place, and exterior studs and sheeting are up at White Rock. The next board of education meeting is planned to be held at the classroom addition at Southwest City, he said.

High School Teacher Joyce Pacheco gave a report on taking students to a conference in New Orleans to teach teachers to build robots. A student who was with her said the team got 50 or more schools interested in using the robotics kits.

"We thank you for allowing us to go," Pacheco said to the board. "They're really great kids, and they've represented us well."

Director of Student Services Jeanna Cable and Clint Cantrell of Preferred Employment Services gave a presentation on the annual vocational rehabilitation work experience program that the district has been involved with each year. Cantrell said the program is for juniors and seniors who have a documented disability.

The experience teaches them skills for later in life to seek, obtain, and maintain employment, he said. It is a six-week program that works best if it runs concurrently with summer school so that students can ride the bus, he said.

Students are temporary employees for four hours, five days a week, he said. The rest of the day, they can take classes at the high school for extra credit, Cable added. Harps was set as a site for the program. Cable said the board has always approved Anderson Elementary as a site where students can get experience doing custodial work. Cantrell noted the program did not operate in McDonald County last year, although the board did approve it.

The board approved the program.

In other business, the board approved bids on four 71-passenger buses and one 32-passenger bus.