College Honors

Southeast Missouri State University

Madi Vaughan of Bella Vista has been named to the university's President's List for academic achievement during the fall 2023 semester.

Students named to the President's List earned a 4.0 grade point average and completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit in a semester.

Madi was also named to the Dean's List for academic achievement during the fall 2023 semester which mandates at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

Arkansas Tech

Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean's List for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the fall 2023 semester.

A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's List.

From Bella Vista:

Mason Alexander Blaty, Emerson Ann Carter, Alexander Odell Corp, Justin James Engel, Jacqueline Nichole Maberry, Kyle Austin Rachel, Kiah Elizabeth Sanders, Brady Wyatt Snow, Emily Leann Stockand (4.0), Gabrielle Mae Stockand (4.0).

Southern New Hampshire University

Christin Swalve of Bella Vista was named to the Fall 2023 Dean's List. The fall term runs from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Troy University

Alabama

Cora Stewart of Bella Vista has been named to the Provost's List at Troy University for the Fall Semester/Term 2 of the 2023-2024 academic year.

The Provost's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.