China invading the U.S. without firing a shot

"According to the U.S. Border Patrol, from January through September [of 2023], more than 24,000 Chinese migrants crossed the border without authorization, about 13 times the number recorded during the same period last year" (Chinese Migration Up at Border as US Marks Anniversary of Repeal of Exclusion Act, By Aline Barros, VOA News, December 25, 2023). That number was amplified in October, November, and December. A large number of those from China are military-aged men without the accompaniment of wives or children.

In the ten years previous to this avalanche, "fewer than 15,000 Chinese migrants were caught crossing the border." In April 2023 alone, some "3,195 came across our southern border, which is a 20-fold increase over last April, when agents caught just 146" Chinese illegals, and these are those identified by border patrol agents ("Growing Numbers of Chinese Migrants Cross U.S. Southern Border, NYTimes, Nov. 24, 2023).

Single military-aged men crossing the border usually means soldiers on a mission; men fleeing with wives and children means refugees. Those coming from the opposite side of the planet are not refugees; otherwise, they would flee to Taiwan -- the same language, religion, and culture, plus freedom -- and defend freedom there.

"China is likely using the chaotic conditions on the southern border to insert military personnel into the U.S., the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee," Mark Green, said. He said that "among the large number of Chinese migrants who have rushed the border since President Biden took office are people with 'known ties to the PLA -- the People's Liberation Army" ruled by the Chinese Communist Party. He said, "We have no idea who these people are, and it's very likely, using Russia's template of sending military personnel into Ukraine, China is doing the same in the United States" ("China likely exploiting border chaos to sneak military operatives into the U.S., by Stephen Dinan, Washington Times, June 14, 2023).

Those who can get visas and have the money prefer to fly into our country and just overstay their visas. For those with neither, there are many hubs along the trail to America, making it possible and necessary for them to invade by following these and crossing the border.

One such is in Pasto, Colombia, a Chinese hub called the Cabańas Rio Mayo Hotel, "packed to the brim with military-aged Chinese nationals who were headed to the United States. ... All of the signs posted around the hotel come with a Chinese translation, indicating that this is a common meeting place for people of Chinese origin. There are so many Chinese nationals headed to the U.S., that they have established dedicated hubs along their migration route such as this hotel" ("Military-Aged Chinese Staging At Colombian Hotel," By Thomas Hicks muckraker.com).

But the details revealed by visiting Cabańas Rio Mayo Hotel are important. We share a transcription of a few sentences from the video, which follows: "We showed you in a previous video of ours a Chinese blueprint that's distributed amongst the Chinese What's Apt Group, and this is actually one of the stops on the blueprint. It says to stop in Pasto, that is where we are now. We are on the outskirts of Pasto. The point is that the Chinese have a very sophisticated 'migration network' all the way up to the U.S. border, and this hotel that we are at is proof of that. It's all Chinese and, for some reason, they all know to copy it [the blueprint]. It's because they are in direct communication with people who are further up the trail, or that made it to the United States, that are telling them, 'This is a hotel that is safe for you.'" This "migration network" guides them all the way to where they aim to be (Ibid).

Another major hub is in Panama, further north. Oscar El Blue, an independent journalist for Real America's Voice News, shared video footage he took "from a migrant camp in Panama. The video footage shows an overwhelming majority of migrants in the camp are military-aged males from China who are migrating illegally to the United States." Most fly into a Central or South American country and then head for the Panama camp. Those further south "travel through the jungle in Colombia, cross into Panama," and to the camp where they are likely organized before making their way towards the southern border of the United States in caravans (Video: Military-age Chinese males entering the U.S. through Mexico: Report, American Military News, By Timothy Frudd, Aug. 9, 2023).

Important questions! China is one of the most controlled countries on earth; one cannot just leave it without permission. Who gave these unaccompanied males exit visas? China? Without these, how did they fly across the ocean to Panama, unbeknown to China? They didn't. Is this invasion an act of war? If orchestrated in any way by China, yes. If encouraged or orchestrated from within by Americans, it is treason.

Is Biden allowing the possibility of a foreign enemy of military-aged men, perhaps CCP trained, into the country -- even an army? Yes! As we have documented in other columns, Joe Biden has received millions from Chinese Communist Party-linked sources since 2018. They paid for his Penn-Biden Center, where many of Biden's classified documents were found from his years as a U.S. Senator and as Vice President under Barack Obama -- not one of which was allowed in his possession. Moreover, Biden and his political party, are directly responsible for opening a previously secured, almost finished, border wall, which he opposed in every mile of its construction. He encouraged and let them in, some illegals chanting as they came, "Biden," "Biden," "Biden."

Harold W. Pease, Ph.D., is an expert on the United States Consitution and a syndicated columnist. He has dedicated his career to studying the writings of the Founding Fathers and applying that knowledge to current events. He taught history and political science from this perspective for more than 30 years. To read more of his weekly columns, visit www.LibertyUnderFire.org. Opinions expressed are those of the author.