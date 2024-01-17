Chambers announces ‘Vision 2024’ luncheon

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce announced its second annual luncheon, this one titled "Vision 2024."

The event will feature the following speakers:

Freeman Health Neosho COO, Renee Denton

Crowder College President, Dr. Katricia Pierson

McDonald County School Superintendent, Dr. Eric Findley

McDonald County Presiding Commissioner, Bryan Hall

Mayor of Anderson, Rusty Wilson

Mayor of Noel, Terry Lance

Mayor of Pineville, Gregg Sweeten

Mayor of Goodman, John Bunch

McDonald County Chamber CEO, John Newby

In 2023, we focused on many of the things happening in our county. In 2024, we turn our attention to the future of the county, both near and long-term. Each speaker will speak to the opportunities and initiatives plentiful in McDonald County moving forward.

According to John Newby, president and CEO of the McDonald County Chamber, "This special luncheon is meant to inform, inspire and motivate those attending to all the great things that McDonald County has to look forward to. It takes a strong and inspiring vision to propel any community forward, and we have gathered many of the best leaders in the county to share their visions with each of us and instill in each of us the desire to make a difference in our communities. This is an outstanding opportunity to get people together, not just to network and socialize, but to begin thinking of what they can do individually and collectively to make our county a better place for everyone."

This second annual luncheon is just one of the dozens of initiatives the McDonald County Chamber has implemented over the past 18 months. From economic development, business development, business expo, grant writing, monthly lunch-n-learns, 180% membership growth, student chamber coffee shop, launching eight new committees, and much more, the Chamber is moving forward. The McDonald County Chamber now represents more than 260 members and continues to grow and find ways to assist in growing or moving McDonald County forward.

We hope you can join in on the vision and excitement at The Century LV (On Main St.) in Southwest City, Mo., on Feb. 14, from noon to 1:30 p.m. (The buffet line opens at 11:45 a.m.)