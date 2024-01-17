Cal-Maine Foods to establish egg processing facility in Dexter

DEXTER -- Cal-Maine Foods Inc., a leading national producer and distributor of shell eggs, announced plans to establish an egg processing facility in Dexter, investing $13 million and creating approximately 96 jobs. To establish operations in Dexter, Cal-Maine will repurpose an existing facility previously used for chicken processing.

"We're thrilled to see Cal-Maine Foods investing and creating jobs in the Dexter community," said Governor Mike Parson. "This leading company's decision to bring operations to Southeast Missouri is an exciting development for the region. We look forward to Cal-Maine Foods' success in Dexter as it provides new opportunities for the area and supports our state's thriving agriculture industry."

Cal-Maine Foods, the United States' largest egg producer and distributor, strives to be the most sustainable producer and supplier of quality egg products in the nation. Consistent with the company's goal to locate operations close to its customers, Cal-Maine Foods' facility in Dexter will rely on partnerships with dozens of local growers.

"We are pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of the assets of Tyson's former broiler processing facility in Dexter, Missouri," said Sherman Miller, president and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. "This transaction is consistent with our growth strategy to expand our business through selective acquisitions in addition to our organic growth initiatives. The Dexter location offers an important opportunity to expand our geographic footprint and enhance our ability to serve our valued customers with added production and distribution capabilities in Missouri and surrounding markets. We look forward to working with the Tyson team to close the transaction and to working with the contract growers who will support our shell egg production capabilities. As we extend our market reach, we remain focused on the efficient and sustainable management of our existing and acquired operations and meeting the demands of our customers."

Cal-Maine's Dexter location will include a chick hatchery, feed mill, and maintenance of breeder flocks in addition to the production, processing, packaging, and distribution of shell eggs. The company's establishment in Dexter represents just the first phase of its investment in the community. Cal-Maine's facility is expected to begin operations in the summer of 2024.

"Cal-Maine Foods is an agricultural leader we're proud to have in our state," said Michelle Hataway, acting director of the Department of Economic Development. "This company's investment in Dexter is helping Missourians prosper by creating jobs, supporting farmers, and strengthening our agriculture industry as a whole. We appreciate all our partners who contributed to this project and helped bring new opportunities to Southeast Missouri."

For its establishment of operations in Dexter, Cal-Maine Foods will benefit from the Missouri Works Program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.