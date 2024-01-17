Adult Education and Literacy launches Love of Literacy Book Drive

NEOSHO -- Crowder College Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) announced its upcoming children's book drive to foster literacy in young minds. This Love of Literacy initiative invites the community to contribute new or gently used children's books for ages newborn to seven.

The collected books will be distributed during a Love of Literacy public event scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wright Conference Center on the Neosho Crowder College Campus. The college AEL is in partnership with Head Start and Early Head Start, Crowder College Lee Library, and Newton County Libraries. In addition to book distribution, the Love of Literacy event will include crafts for children, snacks, prizes, and a reading corner.

In addition to the public event, AEL will extend the reach of these literary treasures to all AEL and English Language Learner students at our many class sites who are parents, grandparents, or those with siblings eager to share the joy of reading.

Donations can be conveniently dropped off at the front desks of Crowder College -- Neosho (Farber Hall), Crowder College -- Cassville, Crowder College -- McDonald County, or Crowder College -- Joplin's Advanced Training and Technology Center. Additionally, collection points are available at various class site locations, including Aurora, Mount Vernon, Monett, Cassville, Neosho, Noel, and Joplin Refugee and Immigrant Services and Education.

Crowder AEL is dedicated to instilling the value of literacy at all ages, emphasizing that an early start in literacy contributes to greater success in reading as adults. This drive aligns with the program's commitment to fostering reading success, which in turn leads to achievements in both life and work.

For more details about the children's book drive or to get involved, contact Juli DeNisco, Crowder College AEL director, by email at [email protected] or by phone at 417-455-5521.

Crowder College Adult Education and Literacy is committed to promoting literacy and educational opportunities for individuals of all ages. Through various programs and initiatives, AEL aims to empower adult learners and enhance their skills for personal and professional success. For more information, visit www.crowder.edu/services/ael/.