Police chief reflects on first year as chief

GOODMAN -- Samuel Townsend's first year as police chief was the result of Goodman officers' resignation from their posts as an act of protest against Mayor John Bunch. At the city council meeting on Tuesday, April 10, the city appointed Townsend as Goodman's newest police chief.

On Monday, Townsend spoke about his first year as police chief in the city and actions he says have caused crime to decline in Goodman.

One of these actions, he said, was when Goodman Police Department launched its new Facebook page in May of last year. It reaches out to the community and utilizes the eyes and ears of its residents.

The department updates its Facebook page by releasing monthly reports and publicizing community events and CCTV camera footage captured from local businesses. This has been beneficial for identifying persons of interest.

"If they shoplift at Dollar General ... we'll post that on Facebook. We got the person last time within 15 minutes. [The suspect] was calling me saying, 'Hey, I'm sorry; please take [my picture] down [from Facebook].'"

Townsend said officers are required to patrol every street four times. Two in the morning and two in the evening, whether it's "super busy" or the "slowest day." The department also makes appearances in the morning as the local banks and schools open.

These patrols serve two purposes: to keep residents safe and to deter criminal activity.

"Whenever officers drive around, criminals see the officers, and they're scared to commit crimes," said Townsend. "We actually enforce the law, and criminals don't want to live here anymore ... and the crime rate will go down because of it."

Townsend said his living in a central location has been beneficial because of the quick response he can have if a crime is committed in his neighborhood.

"If somebody breaks into Casey's, if someone beats their wife, I'm literally less than five minutes away. And criminals know that now. So, it shouldn't matter what time of night they commit a crime, there's going to be a very quick response and consequences for their actions."

Townsend said he noticed the crime rate has been going down in Goodman. This is because of the department's efforts to "outwork everyone else."

Speaking of what he has learned in his first year as chief, Townsend said, "The sky is really the limit, and you have a huge opportunity. You can sit at home and go to sleep all day, or you can work, and you can send yourself to classes and instructive development schools."

He added that being a police chief is a huge responsibility because the community and officers look up to you. It's the role of the police chief to "discipline officers, correct their behavior, and sculpt them into what the community [needs] them to be."

This includes sending officers to law enforcement training classes, "getting grants from the state," and providing equipment needed for success.

"That's two big deals: giving them the resources they need and setting the example with my voice and by actions."

Townsend said he has plans for the future but didn't want to divulge any information. Residents can be sure Goodman's police department will work hard and keep them safe.