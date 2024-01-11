McDonald County’s Hitt, Murphy compete in Calfornia wrestling event

McDonald County wrestler Jayce Hitt placed third in his weight class at the Doc Buchanan Invitational in Clovis., Calif., on Jan. 5-6.

Samuel Murphy of McDonald County also competed in the event at 218 pounds.

Hitt, the defending Class 3 state champion at 285 pounds, wrestled at 288 pounds and grabbed third place with a 5-3 decision over Nate Gregory of St. Edward of Lakewood, Ohio.

Hitt led all the way and only gave up three escape points, McDonald County coach Josh Factor said.

"The score made it look closer than it really was," Factor said.

Hitt, the No. 4 seed, opened in round two of the championship division by beating Gary Avila of Bullard, Calif., by fall (2:53). In the quarterfinals, Hitt won by fall over Emilio Johnson of Oakdale, Calif. (3:18). In the semifinals, Cody Merrill of Gilroy, Calif., defeated Hitt by fall (1:20).

Merrill was ranked No. 1 in the nation at 215 at the start of the season. Merrill won the 288-weight class at the tournament, Factor said.

In the consolation semifinals, Hitt won by major decision over over Anthony Nava of Toppenish, Wash. (8-0).

Murphy, the defending state champion at 215 pounds, lost at 4-3 decision to Diego Morales of Palm Desert, Calif., in round one of the championship division.

In consolation round two Murphy won a 3-2 decision over Alec Dansby of Buchanan, Calif., but lost to Carson Gooley of Meridian, Idaho, 3-1 in overtime.

"Samuel was right there," Factor said. "He had some tough matches, tough competition."

There were 122 schools that competed in the event, Factor said.

"It was a good experience for them," Factor said of Hitt and Murphy. "They proved they could compete."

Courtesy of Shaylynn Owen Samuel Murphy (right) of McDonald County High School competed in the Doc Buchanan Invitational in Clovis, Calif.



Courtesy of Shaylynn Owners Jayce Hitt (right) of McDonald County High School competes in the Doc Buchanan Invitational in Clovis, Calif.

