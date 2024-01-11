McDonald County High School senior to offer free book fair

PINEVILLE -- McDonald County High School senior Sam Brewer will offer a free book fair at Noel Primary on Feb. 1 and 2. Brewer's free fair will fulfill his National Honor Society individual service project requirement for the year.

Brewer is collecting books and toys, aiming for books ranging from picture books to short novels, to host a free book fair, something he's done as his individual service project in the past. Donations can be taken to the MCHS front office, with donations accepted through the last week of January.

Brewer said he chose Noel Primary for the free fair this year (after choosing other area schools in previous years) because he went to Noel Primary. He added that the closing of Tyson Foods likely impacts students in Noel more.

"Noel is a working town," Brewer said. "And ever since Tyson shut down, the morale has been a little down in the dumps. If I could do it anywhere, I should do it at Noel Primary again," he said.

Brewer said he's done this project several years in a row, noting he loves the project because he loves children getting an equal opportunity to "shop" at the book fair regardless of whether they have the funds for a new book or a new toy.

"I have a lot of memories from previous book fairs, and I know a lot of kids, when they hear the Scholastic Book Fair is on its way, they get so excited," Brewer said. "But, I also remember some who could not get the books," Brewer said, adding that he wants every child at his free book fair to be able to take two free books or one book and one toy.

Brewer said allowing students an event to have equal opportunity to get new, educational goods is one of his priorities.

"I just want everyone to have that equal opportunity, like, 'Hey, look! I've got this book that I've always wanted.'"

Brewer said the National Honor Society and his individual service project help students realize they're cared for and that their school and community advocate and care for them.

"I think this shows them that no matter what is happening in their world, there will always be somebody with a helping hand reaching them," Brewer said with optimism in his voice.