McDonald County girls basketball tops Reeds Spring

The McDonald County girls basketball team used a 25-13 third quarter to beat Reeds Spring 63-41 on Monday night.

It was the Lady Mustangs' first game in more than two weeks as they defeated Exclesior Springs 60-32 at HyVee Arena in Kansas City on Dec. 22.

McDonald County (9-4) trailed Reeds Spring (2-10) 15-11 after the first quarter, but outscored the Lady Wolves 14-5 in the second quarter to take a 25-20 lead at halftime.

That set up the big third quarter to take a 50-33 lead going into the fourth.

Dakota O'Brien scored 17 points for the Lady Mustangs. Roslynn Huston chipped in 10 points.

Kaylee Geniuk led Reeds Spring with 14 points.

The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to host East Newton at 7 tonight.

BOYS

Carthage 76, McDonald County 51

The Mustangs fell at home to Carthage on Jan. 5.

Carthage (7-4) led 24-9 after the first quarter and 40-23 at halftime.

The Tigers pulled ahead 62-31 going into the fourth quarter.

Josh Pacheco led the Mustangs with 24 points, while Cael Carlin had 11.

The Mustangs are back in action Friday at Seneca.