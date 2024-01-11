McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Dec 17

Magan Sue Hoagland, 33, Grove, Okla., operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

April Smith, 39, Noel, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of a synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine

Dec 18

Cheyanne Renea Landers, 20, Anderson, stealing, stealing/larceny/theft

Dec 19

Joshua-Alen Solomon David, 25, Noel, DWI -- persistent

Tyler Jay Johnson Jr., 40, Carl Junction, property damage -- first degree, burglary -- second degree, stealing -- $750 or more

Tiawana Marie Kaufmann, 34, Noel, possession of controlled substance

Maranda Lashay Torres, 25, Pineville, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, failed to register vehicle (3), driving while revoked or driving while suspended (4), operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (3), fail to obey lawful order

Dec 20

Michael Joseph Ashworth, 31, Joplin, property damage -- first degree, burglary -- second degree, stealing -- $750 or more

Maggie Nicole Irby, 26, Miami, Okla., operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Jeremy Adam James, 37, Pineville, fugitive from out of state, delivery or possession of controlled substance at county/private jail/correctional center except with prescription, assault -- third degree -- special victim, domestic assault -- second degree, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Shelly Diane Weems, 38, Pineville, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Dec 21

Brandon Gerald Francis, 33, Neosho, stealing -- $750 or more

Tyler Matthew Parmele, 29, Neosho, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree

Dennis Allen Toft, 35, Goodman, no charges listed

Dec 22

James Adam Herrin, 36, Goodman, trespassing, stealing/larceny/theft

Dec 23

Filberto Fuentes-Rubi, 46, Southwest City, courtesy hold for other agency

Dec 24

David Hernandez Solis, 38, Jay, Okla., operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license

Dec 26

Reme Ann Nykole Clark, 27, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine

Tierra Lauralee Hamilton, 41, Noel, failed to register vehicle

Kyle Storm Tomasetti, 31, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine, methamphetamine

Dec 27

Daniel Joseph Allen, 39, Stella, domestic assault -- third degree

Adam Lee Bruneau, 38, Goodman, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense

Dec 28

Billy Dale Cecil, 43, Southwest City, domestic assault -- third degree

Arnold Ray Jackson Jr., 50, Goodman, stealing -- $750 or more

Tony Wallace Smith, 46, Anderson, peace disturbance -- first offense

Dec 29

Rachel Diane Allen, 36, Stella, probation violation

Terrell Pepper, 42, Pittsburg, Kan., stealing -- $750 or more

Dec 30

Penny Lynn Carreon, 46, Jay, Okla., fugitive from out of state, operate vehicle in highway without valid or no license

Adam Ismail Shogar, 37, no address provided, assault -- third degree -- special victim, property damage -- third degree -- L/E or relative, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Jenny Stephenson, 46, Frontenac, Kan., stealing -- $750 or more

Dec 30

Karen Bianca Logan, 43, Stella, domestic assault -- third degree

Dec 31

Alyssa Renee McKee, 40, Anderson, shoplifting

Justin Lee Mulkey, 34, Anderson, shoplifting

Jan 1

Gabriel Elias, 45, Goodman, animal -- health and safety, miscellaneous animal violation

Jan 2

Tanner Elijah Smith, 29, Noel, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jan 3

Kelly Jo Lawson, 53, Granby, stealing

Piper Nickole Orcutt, 25, Seneca, violation of order of protection for adult -- first degree

Jan 4

Damian Michael Branham, 29, Aurora, courtesy hold for another agency

Jeffery Bodine Mcdaniel, 45, Farmington, Ark., rape or attempted rape -- first degree

Joshua Heath Murray, 33, Cassville, courtesy hold for other agency

Kane Aaron Thorneberry, 46, Neosho, stealing -- $750 or more (3), stealing -- $25,000 or more

Jan 5

Misty Dawn Sawin, 41, Noel, operate motor vehicle on the highway without valid or no license

Dakota Robert Levi Smith, Fairview, 29, fugitive from out of state, driving while revoked/suspended, property damage -- first degree