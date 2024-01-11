McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Dec 17
Magan Sue Hoagland, 33, Grove, Okla., operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
April Smith, 39, Noel, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of a synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine
Dec 18
Cheyanne Renea Landers, 20, Anderson, stealing, stealing/larceny/theft
Dec 19
Joshua-Alen Solomon David, 25, Noel, DWI -- persistent
Tyler Jay Johnson Jr., 40, Carl Junction, property damage -- first degree, burglary -- second degree, stealing -- $750 or more
Tiawana Marie Kaufmann, 34, Noel, possession of controlled substance
Maranda Lashay Torres, 25, Pineville, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, failed to register vehicle (3), driving while revoked or driving while suspended (4), operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (3), fail to obey lawful order
Dec 20
Michael Joseph Ashworth, 31, Joplin, property damage -- first degree, burglary -- second degree, stealing -- $750 or more
Maggie Nicole Irby, 26, Miami, Okla., operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Jeremy Adam James, 37, Pineville, fugitive from out of state, delivery or possession of controlled substance at county/private jail/correctional center except with prescription, assault -- third degree -- special victim, domestic assault -- second degree, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Shelly Diane Weems, 38, Pineville, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Dec 21
Brandon Gerald Francis, 33, Neosho, stealing -- $750 or more
Tyler Matthew Parmele, 29, Neosho, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree
Dennis Allen Toft, 35, Goodman, no charges listed
Dec 22
James Adam Herrin, 36, Goodman, trespassing, stealing/larceny/theft
Dec 23
Filberto Fuentes-Rubi, 46, Southwest City, courtesy hold for other agency
Dec 24
David Hernandez Solis, 38, Jay, Okla., operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license
Dec 26
Reme Ann Nykole Clark, 27, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine
Tierra Lauralee Hamilton, 41, Noel, failed to register vehicle
Kyle Storm Tomasetti, 31, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine, methamphetamine
Dec 27
Daniel Joseph Allen, 39, Stella, domestic assault -- third degree
Adam Lee Bruneau, 38, Goodman, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense
Dec 28
Billy Dale Cecil, 43, Southwest City, domestic assault -- third degree
Arnold Ray Jackson Jr., 50, Goodman, stealing -- $750 or more
Tony Wallace Smith, 46, Anderson, peace disturbance -- first offense
Dec 29
Rachel Diane Allen, 36, Stella, probation violation
Terrell Pepper, 42, Pittsburg, Kan., stealing -- $750 or more
Dec 30
Penny Lynn Carreon, 46, Jay, Okla., fugitive from out of state, operate vehicle in highway without valid or no license
Adam Ismail Shogar, 37, no address provided, assault -- third degree -- special victim, property damage -- third degree -- L/E or relative, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Jenny Stephenson, 46, Frontenac, Kan., stealing -- $750 or more
Dec 30
Karen Bianca Logan, 43, Stella, domestic assault -- third degree
Dec 31
Alyssa Renee McKee, 40, Anderson, shoplifting
Justin Lee Mulkey, 34, Anderson, shoplifting
Jan 1
Gabriel Elias, 45, Goodman, animal -- health and safety, miscellaneous animal violation
Jan 2
Tanner Elijah Smith, 29, Noel, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jan 3
Kelly Jo Lawson, 53, Granby, stealing
Piper Nickole Orcutt, 25, Seneca, violation of order of protection for adult -- first degree
Jan 4
Damian Michael Branham, 29, Aurora, courtesy hold for another agency
Jeffery Bodine Mcdaniel, 45, Farmington, Ark., rape or attempted rape -- first degree
Joshua Heath Murray, 33, Cassville, courtesy hold for other agency
Kane Aaron Thorneberry, 46, Neosho, stealing -- $750 or more (3), stealing -- $25,000 or more
Jan 5
Misty Dawn Sawin, 41, Noel, operate motor vehicle on the highway without valid or no license
Dakota Robert Levi Smith, Fairview, 29, fugitive from out of state, driving while revoked/suspended, property damage -- first degree