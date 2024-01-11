Court report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Laura E. Vance v. Cody W. Vance.

State of Missouri:

Bruce A. Harvey v. John Gray. Rent and possession.

Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Debra Krull. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Larry D. Jones. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Danielle L. Nicholas. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Discover Bank v. Jessica Bertrand. Suit on account.

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Linda Hershey. Breach of contract.

Velocity Investments LLC v. Holly Gilbert. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

State of Missouri:

Jeobany Marcos-Carlos. Driving while revoked/suspended. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ozioma Hope Duru. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Michael Ray Hamilton. Stealing.

Madelyn Jaye Hartman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kacy Ann Jordan. Stealing.

Tiawana M. Kaufman. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Piper Nickole Orcutt. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Angela Louise Vega. Failed to yield to vehicle from opposite direction when turning left.

Bryce Mitchelle Wade. DWI -- alcohol. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident.

Felonies:

Karen Bianca Logan. Domestic assault.

Jeffrey B. McDaniel. Rape or attempted rape.

Adam I.I. Shogar. Assault. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

The following cases were heard:

Amy D. Kazee. Failure to transfer plates of vehicle within 30 days.

State of Missouri:

Amy D. Kazee. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Stephenie Renee Stallsworth. Miscellaneous motor carrier violation.