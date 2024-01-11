City increases water utility rates

GOODMAN -- During the city council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 2, council members and Mayor John Bunch discussed whether the city should raise water rates for residents. After deliberating, both parties came to a compromise that would benefit residents and the city.

At the outset of the discussion, Bunch stated his stance that raising the water rates would further burden residents with fixed incomes.

Alderman Clay Sexson responded that the city needed to consider inflation.

"Parts keep going up," said Sexson. "So if we don't keep ahead of the inflation, we're going to be behind."

He said the city's last water rate increase was "prior to 2019," which was before he served as a city council member.

Alderman Clive Wilson said in 2017, the city voted to raise water utility rates by "$.50" per year, but the motion did not pass.

Sexson proposed the city raise the water utility rates "$1 for the flat [rate]" and an additional "$1 per 1,000" gallons for residents who use "3,000 to 5,000" gallons.

Bunch kept his resolve, stating the recent housing projects would bring in additional funds for the city.

Bunch offered a compromise. "Can we wait till June? Give us six months to see where we're at," said Bunch. "And make the adjustments in six months. And if it looks like we absolutely need to, then we can [raise water rates]."

Sexson expressed concern that the city's surplus funds would be exhausted.

With the water tower restoration project getting underway and a new second water tower construction on the horizon, Sexson said he believes increasing the water rates will help keep the city's budget afloat.

Bunch spoke about his experience as mayor from April 16, 1985, to April 21, 1987.

"Everybody said we're gonna have to do away with this program and this program and this program because the town was broke. But you know what? We kept going. And what did we have? We had a surplus."

According to Bunch, the city faced many challenges but flourished because of the collective effort of the city and its members.

Clyde Davidson said, "I agree 100% with everything [Bunch] just said. But ... how are we going to fix the equipment we got now? Where is the money?"

Still, Bunch asserted the city should "tighten (its) belt" and "figure out ways to get these costs down."

Sexson made a motion to keep the current base rate for the water and sewer utilities but increase each utility by $1 per 1,000 gallons should residents exceed the allotted amount.

The motion passed unanimously.

Sexson said these rates shouldn't affect the "general populace." But he added that households that use water utilities in excessive amounts, around "3,000 to 5,000 gallons per month," would be affected.

"The more you use, the more it's going to affect you," he said.