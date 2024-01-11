City approves purchase of police unit with ARPA funds

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Goodman Police Chief Bud Gow asked to purchase a used police vehicle using American Rescue Plan Act funds at the city council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9. The council approved the purchase unanimously.

According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, the American Rescue Plan Act authorized the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program to deliver "$350 billion to state, territorial, local, and tribal governments across the country to support their response to and recovery from the COVID-19 public health emergency."

Government entities were instructed they could use the funds to "fight the pandemic and support families and businesses struggling with public health and economic impacts [and] maintain vital public services."

In this case, Gow requested the ARPA funds to buy a used police unit from JW Auto Sales in Diamond, Mo.

He presented the city with advertisements for used Ford police units that were "low mileage" between 20,000 and 22,000 miles. These units are equipped with V-6 turbocharged engines with all-wheel drive.

According to Gow, JW Auto Sales refurbishes police units and sells them back to various police departments.

After reviewing the advertisements, alderman Steven Golden Sr. recommended the department purchase the unit with the lowest mileage.

"To me, the most logical [option] is to go with the lowest mileage. None of them are going to have a warranty anyway. It's rolling the dice."

After reviewing the different units, the city chose to purchase a used police interceptor with the lowest mileage from JW Auto Sales for the amount of $29,500 with ARPA funds.

Other council news and reports

Since the last city council meeting, the fire department has responded to two motor vehicle accidents, five medical calls, and two mutual aid structure fires.

Fire Chief Shane Clark requested the city reimburse one of the department's firefighters as he attends a 3-day LEPC (Local Emergency Planning Committee) "fire school" in Columbia. The reimbursement will cover the firefighter's fuel and food expenses. The LEPC will cover his hotel and tuition expenses.

The police department reported writing 50 citations -- seven for driving while suspended or revoked, four for speeding, nine for driving with no valid license, six for failing to register a motor vehicle, 10 for no insurance, one for failing to dim lights, seven for expired vehicle license, one for failing to stop at a stop sign, three for driving while intoxicated, one for drug paraphernalia, and one for driving in a careless and imprudent manner. According to the report, the department made four arrests, had five K9 deployments, and issued 91 warnings.

The city approved the payment of bills in the amount of $13,984.31.