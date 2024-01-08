Judith Atkinson

Judith Ann Atkinson, 78, of Pineville departed this life Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Medicalodges in Neosho.

Judith was born July 4, 1945, to the late Charles Thomas and Ruby Neil (Pope) Murphy. She was the activities director at Medicalodges and retired in 2011. She took great joy in working with the elderly. Her children and grandchildren were the great loves of her life. She was probably most known for being an intercessor and prayer warrior. Her greatest hobby was studying the Bible and preaching to and teaching her children. People far and wide reached out to her for prayer in the midst of their problems.

She loved her family fiercely.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Gilber, Dennis, Leroy, Delvin, Earl and Larry Joe; a sister, Lois Bounds; a granddaughter, Brandi Brumley; and a great-grandson, Braylon.

She is survived by her children, Tammy Walker (Scott) of Bentonville, Ark., Brenda Cook of Anderson, Teresa Wall (Mark) of Goodman, Jody Cook (Tara) of Pineville and Rick Philpott (Shawnda) of Gravette, Ark.; a brother, Tom Murphy (Ann) of Anderson; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, at Ozark Funeral home in Anderson with Pastor Mark Moore officiating.

Arrangements are under the personal care and direction of Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.