Two SWC aldermen certified to run for re-election in 2024

SOUTHWEST CITY -- At the city council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 28, the board of aldermen certified Alderman Gloria Armstrong and Alderman Ridge Carpenter as candidates for the upcoming 2024 General Election.

With the board's approval, the city will now submit the certification of candidates to the McDonald County Election Official.

As required by the state of Missouri, the city filed a legal notice through the McDonald County Press on Thursday, Nov. 30, to inform residents it was accepting candidates for westward and eastward alderman positions from Dec. 5 through Dec. 26. No other residents filed for candidacy for the alderman positions.

Carpenter and Armstrong will run unopposed during the April 2, 2024 General Election. Their names will remain on the ballot to allow write-in candidates to seek the elected positions for the westward and eastward alderman seats.

Alderman Steven Golden Sr. made the motions to approve the certifications of candidates for both Carpenter and Armstrong.

This allowed Armstrong and Carpenter to alternate and vote for each other so the council would have a quorum voting on each candidate.

If re-elected, both Carpenter and Armstrong will serve two-year terms as aldermen.

Other council news

Since the last meeting, the police department issued 69 citations -- six for driving while suspended or revoked, nine for speeding, 16 for no valid driver's license, nine for failing to register, 18 for no insurance, two for equipment violations, four for expired violations, one for endangering a child, three for driving while intoxicated and one for open container.

In addition, the department issued 80 warnings and conducted 11 arrests and seven K9 deployments.

The fire department responded to four medical calls, two motor vehicle accidents and two mutual aid calls.

The city closed its fiscal year for 2023 and opened the new fiscal year for 2024.

The city paid the bills in the amount of $11,691.98.