RECIPE: Pumpkin cake

From the pages of the Pea Ridge Times
Pumpkin cake
Recipe from the kitchen of Louise Beard
Crust:
1 box yellow cake mix (reserve 1 cup)
1/4 lb. margarine or butter
1 egg
Filling:
1 lg. can pumpkin
3 eggs
1/2 c. brown sugar
1/4 c. white sugar
2/3 c. milk
1 tsp. cinnamon
Topping:
1 c. cake mix
1/4-1/2 c. flour
1/2 c. chopped nuts (walnuts or pecans)
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 stick margarine or butter
1/4 c. white sugar
1/2 c. brown sugar
Combine crust ingredients and press into 9- by 13-inch pan.
Combine filling ingredients and pour over crust.
Combine topping ingredients and sprinkle over filling.
Bake at 350 degrees for 55 to 65 minutes.