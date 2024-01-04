RECIPE: Pumpkin cake

From the pages of the Pea Ridge Times

Pumpkin cake

Recipe from the kitchen of Louise Beard

Crust:

1 box yellow cake mix (reserve 1 cup)

1/4 lb. margarine or butter

1 egg

Filling:

1 lg. can pumpkin

3 eggs

1/2 c. brown sugar

1/4 c. white sugar

2/3 c. milk

1 tsp. cinnamon

Topping:

1 c. cake mix

1/4-1/2 c. flour

1/2 c. chopped nuts (walnuts or pecans)

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 stick margarine or butter

1/4 c. white sugar

1/2 c. brown sugar

Combine crust ingredients and press into 9- by 13-inch pan.

Combine filling ingredients and pour over crust.

Combine topping ingredients and sprinkle over filling.

Bake at 350 degrees for 55 to 65 minutes.