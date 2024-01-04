Mustangs fall at Webb City in first game of 2024

The McDonald County boys basketball team fell to Webb City 81-38 in the Mustangs' first game of the 2024 year Tuesday at Webb City.

The Cardinals (7-2) led 20-10 after the first quarter and outscored the Mustangs 18-7 in the second quarter to take a 38-17 lead at halftime.

Webb City rolled to a 33-12 third quarter to take a commanding 71-29 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Five players scored in double figures for Webb City, led by 19 points from Barron Duda.

Holton Keith added 14 points, while Eliott Pace had 12, Omari Jackson had 11 and Joseph DeGraffenreid 10.

Josh Pacheco led the Mustangs (6-8) with 12 points, while Toby Moore had seven, Cael Carlin six, Anthony D'Amico four, Peyton O'Neill three and Wyatt Gordon, Tim Pagel and Cory Tuttle each with two.

Neosho Holiday Classic

McDonald County 72, Seneca 70

McDonald County rallied from a 14-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to knock off Seneca in the fifth-place game of the Neosho Holiday Classic on Dec. 29.

The Indians led 20-17 after the first quarter, 36-31 at halftime, and 56-42 entering the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs outscored Seneca 30-14 in the fourth.

Toby Moore led the Mustangs with a career-high 26 points, while Destyn Dowd had 18, including 12 in the fourth quarter.

Josh Pacheco added 17 points, with Randall Bice scoring five, Cael Carlin and Anthony D'Amico each with three.

Ethan Altic led Seneca with 23 points, while Zane Grotjohn had 18 and Morgan Vaughn 12.

McDonald County 64, Westwood 49

The Mustangs defeated Westwood in the consolation round on Dec. 28 in the Neosho Holiday Classic.

McDonald County led 22-18 after the first quarter and 41-34 at halftime.

The Mustangs maintained a 51-44 lead going into the fourth quarter, where they outscored Westwood 13-5.

Josh Pacheco scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the first half to lead McDonald County. Toby Moore added 12 points, while Cael Carlin had 10. Destyn Dowd, Anthony D'Amico and Peyton O'Neill each had six, and Wyatt Gordon three.

Camiron Hubbert led Westwood with 21 points.

Huntsville 54, McDonald County 45

The Mustangs lost to Huntsville in the opening round of the Neosho Holiday Classic on Dec. 27.

Huntsville led 19-16 after the first quarter and 33-25 at halftime.

The Eagles took a 44-34 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Rowdy Thomas led Huntsville with 20 points, while Justin Jatios added 13 and Caden Smith 11.

Cael Carlin led McDonald County with 17 points, while Destyn Dowd had 11, Anthony D'Amico six, Toby Moore four, Josh Pacheco four and Wyatt Gordon three.

Up next

The Mustangs are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Carthage.