McDonald County Shop with a Hero serves more than 300 children

PINEVILLE -- McDonald County's Shop with a Hero program, which brings together law enforcement officers and officials to take children in the area Christmas shopping, had its largest event to date on Dec. 20 and 21.

This year, 301 children were invited to "Shop with a Hero," compared to last year, when 239 children took part in the event. Children 3 to 18 were allowed to spend $110 to $115, with children under 3 encouraged to spend $65 to $70.

Children were encouraged to shop for items like winter coats and shoes in addition to toys and other desired items.

Reserve Deputy Mike Hall, the event's organizer, said that, on the first night of the event, 35 heroes from 16 different departments shopped with children at Walmart in Jane. On the second night, about 30 heroes shopped with children.

Hall said $36,000 in donations from the community was raised this year for the program, noting donations came from both businesses and individuals. Hall said this year's Shop with a Hero event has "been the largest to date," explaining that the program received $25,000 in donations last year.

At the event, children and their families walked through Jane Walmart, with children filling their carts with their desired items. Santa and Mrs. Claus visited with the children and their families, wishing them a Merry Christmas.

Alexus Underwood/Special to McDonald County Press Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus greet children and their families as they shop. In addition to shopping and seeing Santa, children got juice and cookies when they arrived at Shop with a Hero.



Alexus Underwood/Special to McDonald County Press MCHS SRO Buck Owen shops during Shop with a Hero on the second night. Many officers and officials shopped with children on both nights of the event.



Alexus Underwood/Special to McDonald County Press Walmart employee Maria Jiminez hands out cookies and juice to children arriving to go shopping. Children got a cookie and then led their heroes where they wanted to go in the store.

