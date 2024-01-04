Local news which made headlines in second half of 2023





With the start of a new year, we look back at more headlines and highlights in the McDonald County Press from July to December 2023.

July

MC Summer School is deemed a success with high enrollment and new programs -- McDonald County's 2023 summer school program was deemed successful by McDonald County's curriculum director, new assistant superintendent leading curriculum and federal programs, and summer school director LaDonna McClain.

Historical Society tackles 10 projects at two Pineville sites -- The McDonald County Historical Society has completed several projects, with others still underway at the historic sheriff's house and the McDonald County Courthouse Museum, both in Pineville.

Tech company gWorks resolves city's issues -- On Tuesday, June 21, the city of Goodman expressed its criticisms against tech company gWorks, saying its problems related to water bills and delays stemmed from gWorks' customer service and software, but gWorks addressed the issues and concerns for the city.

City OKs '5K Water Gun Run' fundraiser -- During the city council meeting in Southwest City on Tuesday, July 11, Kelly Jones, the new summer ball program director, petitioned the city to allow her to organize a 5K run fundraiser to support the summer ball program during the off-season.

SWC celebrates 55th Independence Day -- Residents packed into Blankenship Park at 600 North Main Street on Monday, July 3, to celebrate the 55th Annual Fourth of July Independence celebration.

Roberts to pay restitution for theft in Jane -- Ashley Ann Roberts of Exeter pleaded guilty to stealing $76,234.33 from the village of Jane after being charged with felony theft on Feb. 10, 2022.

Goodman increases police wages -- Council members reviewed the police department's monthly reports on Tuesday, July 18, and after considering the department's services and activity, decided to increase the police chief's and officers' wages.

McDonald County Fair competition highlights -- Residents gathered to celebrate the 49th McDonald County Fair at the McDonald County High School at 100 Mustang Drive.

Pineville to decline MODOT work -- At Tuesday's meeting of the Pineville Board of Aldermen, Mayor Gregg Sweeten told the board that the Missouri Department of Transportation had been surveying and was planning on building a handicapped-accessible "island" on W Highway at the ballpark.

SWC police department requests new equipment -- Police Chief Bud Gow requested on Tuesday that the city allow the police department to purchase a new police radio and a used police K-9 unit.

August

Betterment Club hosts kids' business fair -- The Goodman Betterment Club invited Missouri's youngest entrepreneurs to showcase their business ideas at the Children's Business Fair.

Petting zoo comes to MC Library -- The McDonald County Library, at 808 Bailey Road, invited the community to the Thorni Ridge Exotics petting zoo at the library on July 31.

City sets date for paving project -- Now that the culvert project at the corner of Whitmore Street and Garner Avenue (in Goodman) is complete, the city looked ahead to its paving project at its meeting on Tuesday and learned the project is set to begin on Aug. 14.

Tyson Foods closing Noel chicken processing plant -- Tyson Foods Inc., while reporting third-quarter losses in revenue and profit, said Monday that it's closing four more chicken processing plants, including the Noel plant, to cut costs.

Pineville moves forward with Mt. Ridge water project -- At Tuesday's meeting, the Pineville Board of Aldermen voted to move forward with the Mountain Ridge water improvement project.

1937 newspaper highlights first McDonald County fair -- The first McDonald County Fair took place from Sept. 23 through 25 in 1937.

Leaders share encouragement for Noel Tyson employees -- With Tyson Foods Inc. making headlines after announcing the upcoming closure of four branches, which include plants from Noel, North Little Rock, Ark., Corydon, Ind., and Dexter, Mo., residents may wonder what lies ahead for the city and community as a whole.

School board hears construction update -- At the Aug. 10 meeting, the McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education heard an update from construction company Veregy about the first group of storm shelters being built at district schools.

Tyson closings a blow to producers -- Poultry farmers who contracted with Tyson Foods Inc. -- which announced plant closures in Arkansas, Missouri and Indiana last week -- could be crushed financially if they fail to find work with other poultry companies or to sell their birds, agriculture advocacy groups and farmers say.

City says pavement project won't interfere with school -- As (Goodman) residents anticipate the city's upcoming paving project, some may wonder how this project will affect the city's school district as the new school year approaches.

City paving project 'right on schedule'-- The paving project in Goodman has been going well, and on Tuesday, Aug. 22, Mayor John Bunch spoke with reporters to give his insight into the project and its benefits for residents.

SWC opts out of recycling program-- With funding for the program dropped, Southwest City opted out of the McDonald County recycling program at its council meeting on Tuesday.

School board members witness additions to schools -- Members of the McDonald County School Board were invited to White Rock Elementary School and Southwest City Elementary School to witness the development of various construction projects.

McDonald County Press reporting news for 80 years -- Since 1943, the McDonald County Press has published the latest news in its community.

Missouri Farmers Care raises over 1.2 million meals for food insecure MissouriansY -- Missouri Farmers Care, agricultural leaders, and partners joined together at the Missouri State Fair to capstone the 2023 Drive to Feed Kids.

September

City raises questions regarding CARDS renewal contract -- The city (of Goodman) was presented a renewal contract with CARDS recycling and waste management company on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Albert E. Brumley: One of God's gentle people -- Albert E. Brumley reached out from McDonald County's Powell, Missouri, to the world.

Moore earns Freedom Award -- Canaan Moore believes not only in completing a project but also in going the extra mile, which is why he earned the Freedom Award from Trail Life in two years instead of four.

Southwest City chooses new ISP-- Representatives from Lost Creek Wireless, an internet provider, attended the city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, to offer an alternative internet service for the city, and the council approved using Lost Creek Wireless for its offices and other government facilities.

Police department teaches students safety and exemplary conduct -- The Goodman Police Department visited the classrooms of teachers Erica Muncy and Samantha Brines' at Goodman Elementary School on Tuesday, Aug. 29, to teach students the importance of staying safe and becoming exemplary students.

Greenes donate funds raised for school lunches -- Cassie and Warner Greene of The Greene's Campground and RV Park in Jane recently donated $2,163 to White Rock Elementary School for school lunches.

New Goodman businesses open -- Poppy Shop and Mize Auto, owned by Goodman couple Susan and Larry Mize, each opened in Anderson this year. The Poppy Shop and Mize Auto are located just across the street from each other.

School board approves STOP School Violence Safety Grant -- The McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education, at its meeting on Sept. 14, approved entering into a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Department of Justice for a grant.

Jury convicts Goodman man of six sexual assault charges -- A McDonald County jury convicted Goodman resident David Martin Hood, 44, on Sept. 13, with two counts of sodomy, one count of statutory rape, and three counts of incest for assaulting three victims.

City responds to mailbox height concerns -- Now that the city's (Goodman) pavement project is complete, residents and mail carriers are facing other challenges and have expressed their frustration to the city regarding the height of their mailboxes.

School offers students a virtual tour of turtle hospital -- Pineville Elementary students at 202 E. Eighth Street were treated to a virtual tour through The Turtle Hospital, a sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation center from Marathon, Fla., which coincides with this year's school theme, "Under the Sea."

Residents accuse law enforcement of "aggressive policing" -- Residents packed into city hall in Southwest City on Tuesday to express their concerns about law enforcement, and Mayor David Blake, speaking on behalf of the city, assured residents they would have the opportunity to speak on what they felt were "aggressive" police actions in the city.

October

Students get hands-on building experience -- Students at McDonald High School are breaking a sweat by building a tiny house for one of the county's residents.

Anderson Elementary School teacher surprised with Arvest grant -- An Anderson Elementary School teacher was surprised on Sept. 29 when Arvest Bank representatives presented her with a $500 grant.

Jesse James Days parade held Sept. 30 in Pineville

City discuss options to control roaming pets within city limits -- Alderman Steven Golden Sr. opened a discussion at the (Southwest City) city council meeting on Tuesday, saying he has noticed an increase in the number of dogs that have escaped from their owners and are roaming the city in the past few months.

Corcoran crowned MCHS homecoming queen

Pineville board hears rec center possibility -- The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, heard about the possibility of the city working with a company that would help with the city's future recreation center.

Anderson facility provides "safe place" for recovery -- A faith-based recovery home for men in Anderson has had some success and is looking toward the future.

Goodman discusses repairing water tower -- During the city council meeting on Tuesday, Mayor John Bunch informed council members of the newly installed water pump in the city's well.

School board grants request for students to attend conference -- The McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education, at its meeting on Oct. 12, approved allowing SOPE students to attend a herpetology conference in Lawrence, Kan.

School promotes nutritious meals as video game characters -- Students at Anderson Elementary were treated with a special visit from Nintendo characters Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach.

Pineville holds fall festival

Simmons Foods donates $10,000 to McDonald County R-1 School District -- On Oct. 17, McDonald County school principals, district leaders, and Simmons Foods representatives stood together under the McDonald County District Office's awning, all with smiles.

Pineville receives lead service line grant -- The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, learned that the city received a lead and copper service line grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

November

Anderson's second annual fall festival hosts Little Pumpkin Baby Contest -- At Anderson's second annual fall festival, hosted by the Anderson Farmer's Market, children and babies participated in the Little Pumpkin Baby Contest.

Mockingbird Coffee offers more than just a cup of joe -- When customers enter Mockingbird Coffee, Jane's newest coffee shop, they don't just find a menu to satiate their appetite or order their morning pick-me-up.

Kuhn, Hester recognized by school district -- Kacha Kuhn, physical education teacher at White Rock Elementary, and Wyatt Hester, drama teacher at McDonald County High School, have both been recognized through MC's new "teacher of the month" program.

Trick-or-treating in Pineville -- For the first time, the city of Pineville set up shop at the city square this Halloween for trick-or-treaters.

McDonald County High School hosts career fair -- McDonald County High School hosted a career fair for its students on Nov. 1 in the gymnasium.

MCHS art students paint windows in downtown Anderson -- Four-year MCHS art students painted windows in downtown Anderson this week to prepare for the Class 4, District 6 championship football game.

McDonald County Treatment Court hosts 21st annual soup luncheon fundraiser -- The McDonald County Treatment Court hosted its annual soup luncheon fundraiser on Nov. 7 at the McDonald County Courthouse.

Goodman Police Department reports success of holiday campaign against drunk driving -- The police department, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, reported to the city its successful campaign against drunk driving.

126 years ago, Pineville lawyer published a book about the county's history -- On Nov. 1, 1897, Pineville attorney and author James A. Sturges published "Illustrated History of McDonald County, Missouri: From the Earliest Settlement to the Present."

Board decides students will take finals next semester -- The McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education, at its meeting on Nov. 9, voted to make finals mandatory for all high school students, but not until next semester.

Mayor says landscaping bids too high -- The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, heard about bids for some landscaping at the city's LED sign but agreed with Mayor Gregg Sweeten that the bids were too high.

City appoints new director and coach for Summer Ball -- After deliberating, the city decided on Tuesday, Nov. 14, to appoint Bruce Hendricks as the Summer Baseball Program director and Joey Blevins as the lead coach for the Southwest City baseball team.

Grow Your Own' grant offered for MCHS students through Arvest Bank -- McDonald County High School seniors entering the education field and wishing to teach at MC schools have the opportunity to earn the "Grow Your Own" grant, a grant initially introduced by the state and additionally supported by the McDonald County Schools Foundation through Arvest Bank.

McDonald County Historical Society to see changes in upcoming year -- The McDonald County Historical Society selected new leadership with newly elected leaders to begin their duties in January.

Law enforcement arrests man in connection with Dollar General robberies -- Police department officers have arrested a man in connection with two armed robberies committed at various Dollar General locations in Newton County.

Judge gives Goodman resident max sentence for sexual assault -- After being convicted on all six counts of sexual assault. Goodman resident David Martin Hood appeared for his sentence hearing on Monday, Nov. 20.

SWC approves purchase of fireworks for 2024 -- To get a head start for its upcoming 4th of July celebration, the Southwest City Council deliberated on Tuesday, Nov. 28, whether to take advantage of purchasing fireworks from a pyrotechnic company early in the year.

Goodman will charge fees to use ballpark lighting after-hours -- On Nov, 21, the Goodman Council voted to impose fees on residents wishing to use the ballfield lighting at 243 East Garner Avenue after-hours.

December

Pineville's 'Lighted Christmas Parade' held Dec. 2 -- Pineville's annual Christmas parade was held on Dec. 2, accompanied by an appearance from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and a Christmas light countdown.

Goodman resident asks to establish farmers market -- During the city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5, Goodman resident JoAnn Bowser petitioned the city to allow her to establish a farmers market within city limits.

Environmental group making headway against sludge dumping in Missouri -- Environmental group Stop Land Use Damaging our Ground and Environment LLC, also known by the acronym SLUDGE, scored a victory in its efforts to combat the spread and dumping of sludge into lagoons through Newton and McDonald counties.

MCHS puts on "A Christmas Carol" with a new twist -- The McDonald County Performing Arts Center will present this year's 2023 "A Christmas Carol: Peter's Prayer."

MCHS students research crayfish regarding environmental impact -- On Wednesday, Dec. 6, McDonald County High School students spent time outdoors researching and collecting data regarding the ecological impact long-pincered crayfish could have on the native species in the Elk River.

SWC K9 officer will receive a protective vest -- Thanks to a donation from a non-profit organization, Southwest City K9 officer Rocco will receive a bullet and stab-resistant protective vest from "Vested Interest in K9s Inc."

Goodman float creators comment on importance of Christmas Parade -- Residents gathered on Saturday, Dec. 9, to see the 2023 annual Christmas parade on Main Street.

Pineville Hawk's Nest PTO hosts 'Project Happy Feet' -- Pineville Hawk's Nest, the schools' PTO organization, is hosting "Project Happy Feet" -- a sneaker drive/ fundraiser to reduce waste going into landfills while aiding students in Pineville schools.

LePage running for circuit judge -- John LePage, McDonald County Associate Circuit Judge of 25 years, to run for circuit judge in the upcoming election.

School board approves bid on second bundle of shelters -- The McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education, in a split vote at its meeting on Dec. 14, approved a bid on the second bundle of storm shelters for schools in the district.



