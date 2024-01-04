Lady Mustangs pick up wrestling victory over Joplin

The McDonald County girls wrestling team picked up a 54-24 victory over Joplin on Tuesday on Alumni Night at Mustang Arena.

Only two matches were held on the night, with all the other weight classes resulting in forfeit or double forfeit.

At 145 pounds, Stacy Lopez-Apolinar defeated Joplin's Blayke Holmes by fall in 14 seconds.

Joplin's Amy Kessler defeated Candy Martinez of McDonald County by fall (2:35) at 155 pounds.

The following McDonald County wrestlers picked up forfeit wins: Heaven Urbina (100), Ellysia Wasson (105), McKenzie Lechilder (110), Jaslyn Benhumea (115), Kaitlyn Parra (125), Anjelika Alarcon (130), Macie Smith (140) and Gisel Aragon (190).

Lady Viking Holiday Tournament

Stacy Lopez-Apolinar of McDonald County went 4-1 at 155 pounds and placed second at the fifth annual Lady Viking Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 hosted by Springfield Parkview at the Springfield Expo Center.

The team finished eighth overall of 25 teams with 73.5 points. Ozark won the tournament with 201.5 points.

Lopez-Apolinar won by fall over Candy Martinez of McDonald County (0:21), Abbie Samples of Parkview (0:46), Layla Espinoza of Webb City (1:29) and Lindsey Keithley of Reeds Spring (1:13).

Lopez-Apolinar lost to Nikeshia Davis of West Plain in the first-place match by fall in 57 seconds.

Ellysia Wasson went 1-3 overall and placed fourth at 105 pounds.

Macie Smith went 2-3 at 140 and finished fourth.

Gisel Aragon went 3-2 at 190 and placed fifth.

Candy Martinez went 1-4 at 155 and placed eighth.

Kaitlyn Parra went 1-3 at 125 and placed eighth.

Jaslyn Benhumea went 2-3 at 115 and placed 10th

Alyssa Jackson went 0-6 at 145 and placed 11th.

McKenzie Lechilder went 1-3 at 110 and finished 13th.

Up next

The McDonald County girls wrestlers will compete in the Monett Tournament on Friday.