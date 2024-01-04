Goodman releases approved budgets for 2024

GOODMAN -- On Tuesday, Jan. 2, the city approved its budgets for various departments and released its financial reports for 2023 and its proposed budget for 2024.

Mayor John Bunch informed residents that the city's financial report would be available to anyone who wished to have a copy.

"All in all, we have a balanced budget," said Alderman Clay Sexson. "Every department is balanced. Nothing is in the negative for 2024."

For 2023, the city fell short of its General Fund proposed revenue of $238,500. Instead, the total revenue received for the year was $162,054.77, or $76,445.23 less than projected.

Despite the shortfall, the General Fund saw a surplus of $26,386.46. The city's sales and local tax brought in $79,833.01.

For 2024, the city's general fund is projected to receive $236,500 in revenue. Every dollar is accounted for and will match the expense report, which means the city projects it will break even for the year.

Total expenses for the police department in 2023 were $210,430.65. With incoming revenue from fines, court revenue, and other miscellaneous items amounting to $14,127.35, lower than the projected amount of $15,570. The budgeted amount for police salaries, uniforms, fuel, and other expenses amounted to $215,500, with actual expenses amounting to $210,430.65, showing a net expense of $196,303.30 to the city. The 2024 budget for police department expenses was set at $155,866.76. As a result, the city approved an increased transfer of $138,936.76 from the General Fund to the police department budget for 2024.

The water department revenue saw less than what was projected for the 2023 year, with $311,852.46 instead of $335,300.

Yet, the city acquired a surplus of $30,816.22 with only $281,036.24 in expenses.

Alderman Clyde Davidson brought attention to the "special projects" category and said, "We're looking at a water project. And we put in the budget to possibly transfer some $100,000 out of our excess revenue to match a grant should that project take place."

According to the budget, the city set aside $105,431.00 for "special projects."

Bunch added that the city is looking to fund two water projects: repairing the city's water tower and equipment and possibly building a new water tower to support the current tower.

The city's water tower has a 125,000-gallon capacity. If the wells cease operating, the tower could sustain the city's water for only "a little more than a day."

The city is applying for grants to get additional funding for a second water tower.

For the year 2024, the city's proposed budget for the water department is $338,500.

In other action, the city paid the bills in the amount of $8,754.11.