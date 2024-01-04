Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Ronald E. Newell v. Amey L. Newell.

State of Missouri:

Anglin Family Investments v. Laken A Douthett. Unlawful detainer.

John E. Pratt v. Department of Revenue. Miscellaneous associate civil -- other.

Kime Property LLC v. Lisa G. Madewell. Unlawful detainer.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Cory J. Hobbs. Contract-other.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Rebecca Hoover. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Gilbert R. Van Horn. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Cody Shearer. Suit on account.

Mariner Finance LLC v. Paul South. Breach of contract.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Floyd Oliphant. Suit on account.

Maria Murillo v. Japheth J. Monsalvo. Unlawful detainer.

National Management Recovery Corporation v. Jacobs S. Benningfield. Suit on account.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Levi A. Patterson. Promissory note.

Pharus Funding, LLC v. Aurora Hayre. Suit on account.

Pharus Funding, LLC v. Christian Patton. Suit on account.

TD Bank USA, N.A. v. Dana Beavers. Suit on account.

Tower Loan of Missouri LLC v. George C. Scott. Breach of contract.

Velocity Investments, LLC v. Vance McGraw. Suit on account.

Western Funding Incorporated v. Antonio Parra. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Isaiah A. Collins. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Timmy Lejeka. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Richard V. Wilson. Suit on account.

Rosemary Parsons v. Crissy L. Parsons. Small claims over $100.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

ABC Supply Cp., Inc. v. Keystone Real Estate Investments LLC. Breach of contract.

S. Anglin & Associates, LP v. Jason P. Arthur. Unlawful detainer.

Anglin Family Investments v. Brittany G. Browning. Unlawful detainer.

Arvest Bank v. Carolyne S. Bradford. Breach of contract.

Bank of America, N.A. v. Josette J. Reinke Fuller. Suit on account.

Cash Link USA, LLC v. Kevin W. Weems. Suit on account.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Margaret R. Swanson. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Kenneth W. Hodson. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Tammy K. Christie. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Damion D. Hosler. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Teresa S. Miller. Suit on account.

Mariner Finance LLC v. Abraham Rodriguez. Suit on account.

NCB Management Services, Inc. v. Kimberly A. Mullin. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Katrina L. Lane. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Shawn Pilcher. Suit on account.

Republic Finance LLC v. Michael S. O'Brien. Breach of contract.

Synchrony Bank v. Josette J. Reinke Fuller. Suit on account.

Synchrony Bank v. Heather N. Vanderpool. Suit on account.

Velocity Investments LLC. v. Holly Gilbert. Suit on account.

Velocity Investments, LLC v. Rynthia M. Terrill. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Mark Ward. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

James Grady Conrad. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Amiel Raymond Will Overman. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Braydon Lee Shaver. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lori Rachelle Winchester. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Nathan Randall Acquistapace. Exceeded posted speed limit. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Luis Alexi Bartolomateo. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jason Edward Clack. Exceeded posted speed limit. Failure to comply with ignition interlock device requirements.

Rachel Page Daniels. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Zachary Thomas Decker. Passing vehicle on right and traveled off main portion of road.

Jordan Tyler Hansen. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nizom Ismoilov. Operated as an inter-state motor fuel user without being licensed as such.

Dillon Lepiane. Stealing.

Hunter Adam Miles. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Steve K. Stewart. Trespass. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop.

Stephen Joseph Tatum. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sylvester Torres Torres. Failed to signal/give improper signal when stopping/turning left or right. Failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes.

Frankie Celso Villagran Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lori Rachelle Winchester. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Felonies:

Daniel Joseph Allen. Domestic assault.

Billy D. Cecil. Domestic assault.

Reme A.N. Clark. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Joshua-Alen S. David. DWI -- alcohol -- aggravated.

Arnold Jackson Jr. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Brandon Don McGarrah. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Kyle S. Tomasetti. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine.

The following cases were heard:

Raymond Garcia. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Chelsi Dawn Greene. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

McKensie Louann Zellers. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

State of Missouri:

Nicholas Granozio III. Fishing without a permit -- Missouri resident.

Chelsi Dawn Greene. Operate a motor vehicle owned by another, knowing the owner of the vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility. Failed to drive on the right half of roadway when the roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident.

Jessica L.R. Lewis. Peace disturbance, first offense.

Felonies:

Rodney J. Dennis. Domestic assault.

Angela M. Horton. Stealing -- $750 or more.