Correction

In last week's article regarding the Christmas Lights contest in Southwest City, the second paragraph regarding the judging of the contest should have read as follows:

This year's judges included Assistant City Clerk Holly Gillam, who rode in a police unit taking pictures of the city's finest and most creative Christmas lights displays. Alderman Ridge Carpenter and Alderman Gloria Armstrong were also judges for the Christmas lights contest. After deliberating, this year's 2023 winners were announced via Facebook.