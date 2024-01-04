Area churches and MCHS organization offered nearly 700 Blessing Boxes





PINEVILLE -- Several area churches worked together this holiday season to provide the community with free "Blessing Boxes," a box filled with a take-home meal. The program offered 100 meals last year, offering over six times the meals this year, with 692 meals given out.

Bryan Hall, one of the Blessing Box event organizers, said boxes consisted of turkey breast, potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, stuffing, and frozen pie. Hall added the program this year was fully funded by one donation.

"An individual gave us a very generous private donation," Hall said. "An anonymous individual who was very generous in giving," Hall said, noting his thankfulness for the donation.

Anyone was invited to get a blessing box and was given the option of having the box delivered or picking it up at one of several pickup locations around the county. All meals were distributed on December 16.

Churches involved in filling, creating, and distributing the blessings boxes were Banner Nazarene of Anderson, Hilltop Mission of Anderson, First Christian of Anderson, Splitlog Baptist of Anderson/Goodman, First Baptist of Pineville, Full Gospel of Southwest City, In Christ Alone of Fairview, Mill Creek Baptist of Noel, and United Methodist of Rocky Comfort. Splitlog was the "main hub" for all churches. In addition to area churches, family liaisons at MCHS aided in making the Blessing Boxes, alongside Sparkwheel -- an outside organization that aids MCHS.

Shawna Mead, the event organizer, said Sparkwheel was helpful in the process, alongside all other contributing event partners.

"Maurlon Bembry and Caleb Jones work for SparkWheel and were very supportive to the Family Liaisons team," Mead said.

Both Hall and Mead said they used the event as a way to further show God's love or share the Gospel during the holiday season.

"First of all, the goal was to share the gospel with people just to brighten their holiday a little bit," Hall said. "We wanted to give them a meal and let them know that there are people out there that care for them and love them and want to show them the grace and love of God. Secondly, to unite the area churches to work together. To overlook denominations and locations and let several churches in our county work together and form relationships that will continue on."

"For me, it's always about showing Christ's love, especially to our community," Mead said. "In Colossians 3:12, we're called to clothe ourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience. This has been a tough year for so many people. I want to be part of a calling that spreads hope and love that can only come from our Savior, Jesus Christ."

Hall said the program this year was a huge success.

"It was successful beyond anything I could have imagined," Hall said, with pride in his voice.

Hall said the event will be held again next year, and he is hoping it will grow in size yet again.

Photo submitted by Shawna Mead Will Gordon carrying boxes out for distribution. Several churches handed out boxes around the community on distribution day.



Photo submitted by Shawna Mead In addition to food boxes, Bibles were also given out. Bibles, food, and church information were given to community members who took Blessing Boxes.





