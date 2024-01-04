56-day Challenge blood drive set in Pineville

PINEVILLE -- Embrace the spirit of the new year by committing to positive changes in your life. Take a meaningful step by pledging to save lives through regular blood donations in 2024. Sign up for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks' 56-day Challenge, routinely give blood in 2024, and you could win up to fifty-six thousand dollars.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donors provide all the blood for patients at Freeman Hospital Neosho, Ozarks Community Hospital in Gravette, and over 40 other healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. McDonald County area residents will have the opportunity to donate on Friday, Jan 5. at Pineville Christian Church, 803 N. Main, Pineville. Drive hours are from noon to 6 p.m. The blood drive is sponsored by Sean Crider State Farm Insurance.

Successful donors will receive a warm CBCO hoodie while supplies last, perfect for the cold days ahead. Donors can also take the "56-day Challenge" to have a chance to win up to $56,000 in VISA gift cards, thanks to a generous donation from the Adam Swenka Team at Flat Branch Home Loans and The Giving Branch. To participate in the 56-day Challenge, donors must complete the online commitment form by the Feb. 29 deadline. To complete the commitment form and find more information and official rules, go to www.cbco.org/56day/.

Adam Swenka has been inspired to help encourage blood donation because it touched his life in a very personal way. His daughter, Joselina, needed blood transfusions when she was born and, thanks to blood donors who gave with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, his daughter started second grade and got a new puppy this year.

"You never know when it could be you, a friend, neighbor or family member who might be the one relying on volunteer blood donors to save your life," Adam Swenka said. "One of the things I wanted to accomplish with this 56-day Challenge is to try and make sure people are aware of how often they can donate whole blood. Most people only give about once or twice a year and don't realize they can give every 56 days. If everyone who gave blood just gave one more time, there wouldn't be blood shortages and the community blood supply is one shortage we all have the power to prevent."

Appointments are strongly encouraged to help avoid wait times. Donors can schedule an appointment at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/ or by calling 417-227-5006.