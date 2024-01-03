Thelma Berry

Thelma Oneeta (Manning) Berry was born Oct. 20, 1926, to Oscar and Nancy Belle Youngs and passed away Dec. 29, 2023, at the age of 97.

Oneeta was married to Walter Manning from Jan. 29, 1948, until his death on March 15, 2005. She was then married to Joe Berry, a classmate at Grove High School, from April 7, 2007, until his death on March 19, 2016. Afterward, Oneeta continued her close friendship with another classmate from high school, Tom Whitty. She and Tom frequently joked they would marry once they turned 100. Walter, Joe and Tom were World War II veterans.

Oneeta had worked as a banker in Southwest City and later in Grove, eventually obtaining the title of senior vice president prior to her retirement.

Oneeta was also preceded in death by her sisters, Velma Youngs and Wanda Hendren, along with her brother, Jack Youngs.

She is survived by her sister, JoAnn Buckett; three sons, Gary Manning, Galen Manning and David Manning; nine grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Nichols-Stephens Funeral Home in Grove.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Christian Medical Clinic of Grove.



