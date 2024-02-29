MCHS eighth-grade basketball team wins championship

MCDONALD COUNTY -- The McDonald County eighth-grade boys' basketball team wrapped up its season with an overtime championship victory in the Big 8 West Conference Tournament on Feb. 14.

The team had won in overtime against Lamar for a third-place finish in the Wild West Tournament the week before.

The eighth graders entered the Big 8 West Conference Tournament as the No. 6 seed, drawing Monett in the first round, a team they had lost to by three points on Jan. 29. Kypten Carlin scored the team's first 10 points, igniting a 19-6 first-quarter run.

The Mustangs would close out the Cubs 40-31 and advance to the semifinals against Seneca.

Travis Leaf and Carlin led the team in scoring 11 points each as McDonald County cruised to a 40-18 victory and into the Big 8 West Championship game to rematch with Nevada.

On Feb. 5, the Mustangs and Tigers faced off in the first round of the Wild West Tournament. The Mustangs trailed the entire game, down 21-16 at half and 30-23 entering the fourth quarter, but a flurry of blocked shots by Casen Bridgeford and transition layups by Miguel Rojos led to a 41-36 overtime victory for the Mustangs.

In the Big 8 West Championship game, Justice Washam scored the game's first four points, while JW Riley would net nine by half, allowing the Mustangs to take a 19-11 lead. The Mustangs would miss 12 of 16 free throws in the second half, giving the Tigers an opportunity to hang around. With under two minutes left in the game, the Mustangs' lead would dwindle to two.

Leaf hit back-to-back floaters in the paint, and Rojas sank two free throws to help seal the victory and the Big 8 West Conference Championship. It is only the third time in school history an eighth-grade team has won the conference title, according to school records.

'Cricket' jumps in

Christian Benhumea, nicknamed 'Cricket,' has been a basketball manager for the past two seasons. He tried out for the team in his seventh- and eighth-grade years but did not make the cut. Each season, he reached out to the coach to offer his expertise as a team manager, which included this year before the tryout.

Coach Brent Jordan's squad had dropped their first two games due to the weather, and bad weather had wreaked havoc on the early portion of the schedule.

The schedule was condensed to five weeks, falling on the last three weeks of January and the first two weeks of February. Jordan felt like the team needed a spark.

"The kids were down. We had just lost a one-possession game the night before, and we were minus a couple of athletes from the start of the season," Jordan said. "I wanted to do something that would reset the season."

Benhumea's role as the team manager is multifaceted. He might run the clock at practice, sweep the floor before practice or take stats during games. He also regularly helps with practice.

"If we have an odd number at practice, Christian always jumps in, making sure no one is ever without a partner," said Jordan. "He is the epitome of a team player."

Benhumea's role as the team manager would change on Jan. 25.

During halftime, Jordan surprised everyone in the locker room and tossed Benhumea a black and white Mustang uniform -- No. 22.

"I think coach said something like he's gonna need me this second half, but all I could hear is all of my teammates cheering and screaming for me," Benhumea said. "It was unbelievable."

Benhumea would start the third quarter and go on to score his first basket a game later. His older brother Stevan got the assist.

Benhumea scored in back-to-back games, solidifying his spot with the team. However, his services as the team manager were still needed.

"Christian's still our team manager. He helps wherever he's needed, especially during the A games. After that, he competes like everyone else," Jordan said.