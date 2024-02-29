McDonald County State Wrestling Results

Missouri State High School Activities Association Wrestling Championships results for McDonald County.

BOYS

106 Class 3

Champ. Round 1: Zayden Teson (Warrenton) won by fall over Adam Bogart (McDonald County), fall 3:29.

Cons. Round 1: Adam Bogart (McDonald County) won by fall over Daniel Feldmeier (Vianney), fall 2:14.

Cons. Round 2: Gable Ohm (Washington) won by decision over Adam Bogart (McDonald County), decision 6-0.

113 Class 3

Champ. Round 1: Eberson Perez (McDonald County) won by fall over Ryan Monroe (Farmington), fall 1:43.

Quarterfinal: Austin Brown (Hannibal) won by fall over Eberson Perez (McDonald County), fall 1:36.

Cons. Round 2: Parker Lock (Helias Catholic) won by decision over Eberson Perez (McDonald County), decision 5-3.

120 Class 3

Champ. Round 1: Caden Hulett (Platte County) won by fall over Robinson Yoshino (McDonald County), fall 0:49.

Cons. Round 1: Robinson Yoshino (McDonald County) won by fall over Logan Loporto (Vianney), fall 0:56.

Cons. Round 2: Brody Kell (North Point) won by decision over Robinson Yoshino (McDonald County), decision 6-0.

190 Class 3

Champ. Round 1: Malosi Sosef (McDonald County) won by decision over Tyler Jones (Parkway North), decision 6-5.

Quarterfinal: Malosi Sosef (McDonald County) won by fall over Lonzo Johnson (Lincoln College Prep), fall 4:28.

Semifinal: Logan Montoya (Helias Catholic) won by fall over Malosi Sosef (McDonald County), fall 1:09.

Cons. Semi: Jaren Jackson (De Smet Jesuit) won by fall over Malosi Sosef (McDonald County), fall 0:32.

Fifth Place Match: Lonzo Johnson (Lincoln College Prep) won by decision over Malosi Sosef (McDonald County), decision 7-2.

215 Class 3

Champ. Round 1: Samuel Murphy (McDonald County) won by fall over Turner Hunsaker (Vianney), fall 3:23.

Quarterfinal: Samuel Murphy (McDonald County) won by fall over Landen McNeil (Capital City), fall 4:27.

Semifinal: Samuel Murphy (McDonald County) won in the ultimate tiebreaker over CJ Nelson (Van Horn), UTB 2-1.

First Place Match: Jake Fernandez (Platte County) won by decision over Samuel Murphy (McDonald County), decision 1-0.

285 Class 3

Champ. Round 1: Jayce Hitt (McDonald County) won by technical fall over Sam Berger (Vianney), technical Fall. 1.5 4:53 (18-3))

Quarterfinal: Reyce Turner (Capital City) won by decision over Jayce Hitt (McDonald County), decision 9-2.

Cons. Round 2: Jayce Hitt (McDonald County) won by fall over Tyler Jarrett (Kearney), fall 2:30.

Cons. Round 3: Jayce Hitt (McDonald County) won by decision over Griffin Morris (Hillsboro), decision 3-0.

Cons. Semi: Jayce Hitt (McDonald County) won by decision over Adrian Harrold (Whitfield), decison 3-0.

Third Place Match: Jayce Hitt (McDonald County) won by decision over Ryan Ross (Hannibal), decision 1-0.

GIRLS

105 Class 1

Champ. Round 1: Emerson Reeves (Herculaneum) won by fall over Ellysia Wasson (McDonald County), fall 0:49.

Cons. Round 1: Madison Teeter (Marceline) won by fall over Ellysia Wasson (McDonald County), fall 2:55.

130 Class 1

Champ. Round 1: Makayla Murray (Lift for Life Academy Charter) won by fall over Anjelika Alarcon (McDonald County), fall 2:18.

Cons. Round 1: Sadie Sehnert (Wright City) won by fall over Anjelika Alarcon (McDonald County), fall 4:51.

190 Class 1

Champ. Round 1: Gisel Aragon (McDonald County) won by fall over Madison Lewis (Owensville), fall 5:32.

Quarterfinal: Kenlee Fish (Plattsburg) won by decision over Gisel Aragon (McDonald County), decision 4-2.

Cons. Round 2: Kara Schemkes (St. Charles) won by fall over Gisel Aragon (McDonald County), fall 2:07.