McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Feb 11

Michael A. Jackson Jr., 27, Bella Vista, Ark., operate motor vehicle without obtaining new driver's license after being revoked/suspended, possession of marijuana

John David Obermiller, 57, Goodman, fugitive from out of state, exceeded posted speed limit (16-19 mph over), DWI -- alcohol

Feb 12

Devante Emmanuel Maurice, 26, Bella Vista, Ark., stealing -- $750 or more

Feb 14

Jesse E. Dunn, 38, Neosho, probation violation (2)

Dana Winn, 44, no address provided, DWI -- alcohol

Feb 16

Miranda Lashay Torres, 25, Pineville, display/possession plates of another

Feb 17

Ricky Allen Kidd Jr., 48, Pineville, assault