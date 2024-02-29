McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Feb 11
Michael A. Jackson Jr., 27, Bella Vista, Ark., operate motor vehicle without obtaining new driver's license after being revoked/suspended, possession of marijuana
John David Obermiller, 57, Goodman, fugitive from out of state, exceeded posted speed limit (16-19 mph over), DWI -- alcohol
Feb 12
Devante Emmanuel Maurice, 26, Bella Vista, Ark., stealing -- $750 or more
Feb 14
Jesse E. Dunn, 38, Neosho, probation violation (2)
Dana Winn, 44, no address provided, DWI -- alcohol
Feb 16
Miranda Lashay Torres, 25, Pineville, display/possession plates of another
Feb 17
Ricky Allen Kidd Jr., 48, Pineville, assault