Goodman considering city attorney candidates

GOODMAN -- The city council in Goodman will be reviewing potential candidates to replace former city attorney Duane Cooper, who, according to Mayor Clay Sexson, "resigned because his schedule was overbooked and he did not think he could give [the city] the time it might need in the future."

The city will make its appointment at the next city council meeting on Tuesday, March 5.

At its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20, board members set dates for the upcoming spring and fall citywide yard sale and cleanup days for the year.

"Neosho's city-wide [sale] is the first weekend in April," said Sexson. "I don't want to try competing with them ... so I'm just proposing the second weekend."

The spring citywide yard sale will fall on Friday, April 12, through Sunday, April 14.

Residents can then discard their trash during the spring city cleanup, on the following weekend, from Friday, April 19, to Sunday, April 21.

"We'll have dumpsters here at city hall for citizens to bring anything that they need to throw away," said Sexson.

The fall citywide yard sale is scheduled from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2.

The following weekend, from Friday, Sept. 6, to Sunday, Sept. 8, the city will host its fall citywide cleanup.

The city also approved the payment of bills in the amount of $12,432.42.