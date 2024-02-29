Defensive strategy wins the game for Lady Mustangs

MCDONALD COUNTY -- Despite falling behind in the first half and being down in the third quarter of the Tuesday, Feb. 20, game against Aurora, the Lady Mustangs made a recovery in the fourth, surpassing the Houn Dawgs and scoring a victory, 59-52.

From the beginning, neither team was able to separate itself from the other. The first quarter ended 15-14 in favor of McDonald County. Clarkson scored two 3-point baskets. Carlee Cooper scored two. Dakota O'Brien would add seven to the scoreboard, which included sinking three or her four free throws.

The same could not be said for the second quarter. The Houn Dawgs came back strong, scoring 17 over the Mustangs 12. Thanks in part to Aurora's Kylee Cole, who sank three 3-point shots. Carlie Martin scored six points. Huston, O'Brien, and Cooper scored two points each.

But the game was not lost. The Mustangs trailed close behind the Houn Dawgs -- down by four points -- and remained within arm's reach for the win.

With 1:30 left on the clock in the third, the Mustangs finally surpassed the Houn Dawgs, 42-41, but the teams continued to alternate scoring baskets. The fourth's scoreboard showed 44-44 at 7:01, then 48-46 at 5:49, and 50-48 at 4:50.

Coach Sean Crane changed his strategy just before the 4:00 mark and focused on his team playing defensively. "We started guarding better," said Crane. "We didn't defend up to our ability in the first half ... The big thing that turned the tide was we certainly guarded the way we were supposed to."

The Mustangs stayed ahead the remainder of the game and clinched the victory, 58-52.

Martin received a cramp during a play in the fourth that caused her to limp to the sideline. Martin looked at Crane and was convinced he would send her to the bench. "She saw me look back at the bench. And she's like, 'I'm good. I'm good.' All I said was, 'You're not coming out,'" said Crane.

Martin stayed on the court and played the rest of the game, scoring four points in the fourth quarter.

"[Martin] started for me every game last year as a freshman ... And she just keeps getting smarter and smarter and smarter, " said Crane. "I'm a very competitive individual. And it's hard for me to usually find somebody with that equal competitiveness. Carlie's got it."

O'Brien scored 20 points, Cooper 14, Martin 12 and Clarkson 11.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Carlee Cooper tosses the ball to her teammate Dakota O'Brien for a successful layup.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Carlee Cooper takes advantage of one of her free throws in the fourth quarter.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Coach Sean Crane lines up a defensive strategy with his players. "The big thing that turned the tide was we certainly guarded the way we were supposed to," said Crane.

