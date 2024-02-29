Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Baylee L. Cleaver v. Tyler Cleaver.

Tabitha L. O'Brien v. Kelly R. O'Brien.

State of Missouri:

Americash Loans of Missouri, LLC v. Aaron Serr. Suit on account.

Anderson Housing Authorities v. Ashley Archer. Unlawful detainer.

Discover Bank v. Dorothea Dickson. Suit on account.

Jason Whiteeagle v. Harold Edmondson. Unlawful detainer.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Jennifer E. Williams. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Chris A. Gilmour. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Tammy Muncy. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Kent D. Wooten. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Paige C. Johnson. Suit on account.

Pharus Funding, LLC v. Sarina Sawata. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Dana L. Murr. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Alfredo M. Sacarias. Suit on account.

We set Tile, Inc. v. Neosho Drilling, Inc. Breach of contract.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Anglin Family Investments v. David R. Lakey. Unlawful detainer.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Heidi McCracken. Suit on account.

Fayetteville Arkansas Hospital Co. v. Falisa D. Smith. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Kenneth J. Anderson. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Dustin D. Askins. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Lehna E. Lucas. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho System v. Dustin D. Askins. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho System v. Mu Dah. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Timothy K. Douglas. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Chad R. Jordan. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Brandon Francisco. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Brandi Hixon. Suit on account.

Tower Loan of Missouri, LLC v. Larry Wayne Duggar. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Lisa Christian. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Michael Morgan Bailey. Failed to properly affix/fastened to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

Kelsey A. Bentley. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/ fastened safety belt. Driver failed to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened restraint.

Nathanyel David Helmer. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Dawn Elizabeth Vanfossen. Exceeded posted speed limit.

State of Missouri:

Antonio Rodriguez Anima. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kelsey A. Bentley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Serhii Dyma. Operated as an inter-state motor fuel user without being licensed as such.

Mark Mendez-Hernandez. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Sky Hicks. Stealing.

Adrian Marlinda. Stealing.

Kirstie Rian Montgomery. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mariela Esther Navaszurita. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Chelsea Lynne Nelson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Olivia G. Rickard. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tommye Michelle Robinson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Fidel Angel Rodriguez. Exceeded posted speed limit. DWI -- alcohol.

Timothy Joe Spencer. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Kevin Shay. Trespass.

John E. Tuller. DWI -- alcohol.

Thomas Gregory White. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Felonies:

Albaro Benumea. Possession of child pornography.

Brian W. Bertalotto. Property damage.

Ricky Allen Kidd Jr. Possession of controlled substance.

Mark Mendez-Hernandez. DWI -- persistent.

Jeremiah Gerald Moody. Assault. Harassment.

Eliberto (BJ) Ramirez. Stealing -- $750 or more.

The following cases were heard:

Dillon Eugene Aubrey. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/property attached muffler.

Euquilla Fay Irwin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Joey Reid Meyer. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

State of Missouri:

Michael J. Desantis. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Trevor Levi Reinke. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Darik Wayne Whitehill. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tyler Scott Wright. Exceeded posted speed limit.