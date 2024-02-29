Anderson board accepts road, hears reports

ANDERSON -- The board of aldermen in Anderson, at its monthly city meeting on Feb. 20, adopted 1,275 feet of road by the Anderson ballfield on Indian Creek Road. The city will now be responsible for the adopted portion of the road.

The board also voted to pay $2,000 toward the city's Arvest line of credit. It was also noted that the city got a new copier for $5,447. Five thousand dollars was set aside in the budget this year for the updated equipment.

The conversation on Eppard Street's closing was continued, with Chief Abbott noting no traffic study could be found regarding the area. The council tinkered with different ideas and solutions to improve the safety of the road for cars and pedestrians, with Mayor Wilson saying he'd contact MoDot on the issue to look for potential solutions and additional funding.

Fire Chief David Abbott said new employees have been hired at the fire department and are currently undergoing training. He noted responses to fire calls have been up, which is a plus for the department.

Ben Shoemaker, public works director, said he was approached by the McDonald County School District and asked to oversee the sewer system at Rocky Comfort School. Shoemaker said he would run routine tests and maintain the system if he pursued the job. He said the new role would not interfere with his city responsibilities. The board gave Shoemaker the OK to take on the additional work at the school, noting the city is not liable for any accidents or issues at the job site.

Shoemaker reported that work would begin on Maness Road in the city within the next month. He said a new employee started in the new position at the department last week.

He told the board that some public works department vehicles are being "switched out" due to vehicle age, with the one-ton truck with the service body remaining until the updated vehicle is in stock.

Signups have started in the summer ball program, with more than 50 players already signed up. Three more signups will be held. It was also noted that flooring will soon be installed in the concession stand at the ballfield.

The board approved the payment of monthly bills in the amount of $92,179.69.