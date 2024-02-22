Sabra Hines-Butterworth

Sabra Dee Hines-Butterworth, 54, of Aurora, a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, passed from this life to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Sabra was born Aug. 2, 1969, in Neosho, daughter of Bill and Gale (Landreth) Hines. She graduated from East Newton High School with the class of 1987. From a young age, Sabra loved animals. She had a big heart and nurturing spirit about her. She loved her horses, dogs, cattle, and above all, dragon flies. She enjoyed spending time at the lake, gardening, shopping, quilting and cooking. Her favorite color was purple. Above all else, Sabra loved her children and her family.

On May 23, 1998, at the family farm, Sabra married Mark Allen Butterworth. To this union, they were blessed with four sons.

Those left to cherish her memories are her husband, Mark of the home; her four boys, Coy Butterworth of Aurora, Chet Butterworth of Monett, Clay Butterworth of Aurora and Cal Butterworth of Aurora; her father and stepmother, Bill and Sharon Hines of Anderson; her mother and stepfather, Gale and Ed Cooper of Granby; a brother, Shawn Hines of Overland Park, Kan.; a stepbrother, John Poynor of Noel; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Marguerite Butterworth of Monett; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Visitation will 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, at Buchanan Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Father Rahab Isidor will be officiating.

Arrangements are under the personal care and direction of Buchanan Funeral Home in Monett.



