Noel Woman’s Club holds February meeting

NOEL -- The Noel Woman's Club convened its February meeting under the leadership of President Hannah Bartholomew. Members began with the pledge of allegiance and the Lord's Prayer, with nine women in attendance.

Secretary Vicki Barth presented the minutes for approval, followed by Treasurer Faye Davis delivering the financial report. A letter of appreciation was read from Retha Mitchell, whose program contributions were acknowledged.

Old business included discussion on ordering a cemetery sign displaying the donation address for times when attendance is impossible during Memorial Day weekend or other occasions. Bekka Balaun volunteered to manage this initiative.

Membership dues renewal emerged as the primary new business item.

The club enthusiastically welcomed Diana Henretty, known for her community involvement, particularly with pet rescues. Henretty pledged to explore the possibility of a program by Huckleberry Rescue later this year.

Bekka Balaun facilitated a fun game during the program segment and her initiative was met with gratitude by the members.

Hostess Vicki Barth presented Valentine's Day-themed refreshments, while Pam Thulin was announced as the upcoming hostess and book auction coordinator for next month's meeting.

Anyone interested in joining the active Noel Woman's Club may contact President Hannah Bartholomew at 417-475-7422.