Noel discusses insurance, Tyson plant

PINEVILLE -- The city of Noel, at its monthly city meeting held on Feb. 13, attended to regular business and heard public concerns.

Deborah Hopping, Noel's city clerk, said the city passed a new franchise ordinance with Spire Gas, which must be renewed every 20 years, with this year being the 20th.

Hopping said the board voted to use supplemental health insurance savings to cover employee health premiums.

"The Board also voted to use the Supplemental Health Insurance savings to pay for employee's health premiums if the budget comes up short in any given month," Hopping wrote in a meeting recap.

Resale of the Tyson plant was discussed, with no definite buyer yet.

"There is no solid information about the Tyson plant and the sale of the property," Hopping said. "A rendering company out of Texas has shown interest in the plant, and there was a great deal of concern about the "threat to our ecosystem" (waterways) and odors that could come from this process. Again, this is speculation only at this point."

Hopping said other public concerns, such as stray dogs and street lights needing repairs, were discussed, with citizens aided by city employees or pointed toward the corresponding city department.