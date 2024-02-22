Mustangs come up short against Blue Jays

MCDONALD COUNTY -- The McDonald County boys' varsity basketball team took on the Marshfield Blue Jays on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at MCHS. Despite their efforts, the Mustangs fell short and ended the game with a 51-39 loss.

In the first quarter, Josh Pacheco scored five points; Wyatt Gordon scored six, including a free throw; and Cael Carlin scored two. Tegen Curly of the Blue Jays carried his team by scoring 10 points, with two 3-point shots, to end the quarter with a 13-12 lead.

In the second quarter, the Mustangs added eight points to the board. Pacheco scored five points and Dowd three. Toby Moore attempted to sink his two free throws but missed the mark.

The Blue Jays scored 15 points collectively, with four players scoring over three points each. The Blue Jays widened the gap and put up a defense that would give them the edge throughout the game, finishing the quarter up 27-21 over the Mustangs.

Pacheco, Carlin and Dowd each scored two points in the third quarter, but Curly scored five for the Blue Jays to up their lead to 38-27 going into the final period.

The Mustangs played aggressively in the fourth, committing nine personal fouls compared to the four fouls from all three previous quarters. The Blue Jays took advantage of their free-throw shots, making 11 of 14 gift shots at the line. Together, Dowd and Pacheco contributed eight of the 14 personal fouls.

Pacheco scored five points in the quarter, Dowd four, Anthony D'Amico scored two, and Wyatt Gordon scored one out of his two free throws.

Pacheco led his teammates in scoring with 17 points, including three 3-pointers.

Daniel Bereznicki/Westside Eagle Observer Wyatt Gordan (white #3) makes a dash to the basket in the fourth quarter.

