McDonald County Library receives grant for computer replacement

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Library received the LSTA (Library Services and Technology Act) Mini-Grant for computer replacement in the amount of $13,426.00. The funds replaced computers at the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library in Southwest City.

Hazel Sheets, the library director at McDonald County Libraries, said the grant will replace several pieces of technology.

"The grant has enabled the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library to replace all eight patron computers and two laptops with newer, high-performing models," Sheets said. "We are grateful for the financial support that has allowed us to maintain the top performance of our systems."

Sheets said computers in all McDonald County Library branches are used regularly by students, employees and individuals. Sheets said the grant offers libraries and communities with "smaller budgets" the opportunity to have updated technology and equipment.

"Library computers must be replaced every five years to prevent issues and expenses associated with repairing outdated models that experience slow processing times and other problems," Sheets said, noting computers at the Southwest City location were 6 years old.

Sheets said she hopes library patrons will have a smoother experience with the updated computers, noting modern units are crucial for patron use.

"This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services," Sheets wrote in a news release. "This project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State."

Sheets said she is thankful for the update, noting the units will be used regularly.

The Anne Croxdale Memorial Library is located at 102 Main Street in Southwest City and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.