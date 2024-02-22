McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Feb 4

Sawyer Mcghee, 30, Maysville, Ark., driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Jeremiah Gerald Moody, 42, Goodman, animal neglect or abandonment -- first offense, violate order of protection for adult

Joselyn Louise Richardson, 45, Neosho, violation of order of protection for adult -- first offense, animal neglect or abandonment -- first offense

Jessica Louise Simon, 33, Anderson, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense

Sidney Cheyenne Thomas, 27, Southwest City, trespassing

Feb 5

Leo Everett Blevins, 43, Rocky Comfort, stealing, peace disturbance -- excessive noise -- second or subsequent offense

Margaret Jo Kramer, 60, Noel, court-ordered sanction

Feb 6

Jake David Cline, 43, Anderson, non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, burglary -- second degree, stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Feb 7

Anthony Lee Micheal Hires, 34, Fayetteville, forgery

Kelly Eynnette Mckenzie, 44, Rocky Comfort, stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Feb 8

Shannon Wayne Barwick, 33, Exeter, defective equipment (2)

Brian R Daugherty, 47, Noel, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, driving while revoked/suspended -- first offense, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 26 miles per hour or more), failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes -- causes immediate threat of an accident, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, DWI -- habitual

Savannah Lynne Jacobs, 33, Anderson, delivery or possession of controlled substance at county/private jail/correctional center except with prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia (2), resisting arrest, gave false information to officer

Lloyd Christopher Lincecum, 47, Goodman, failed to register as sex offender pursuant to 589.400-425

Johnathan Brandon Rooks, 33, Anderson, probation violation

Rory Jessage Shay, 36, Noel, property damage -- first degree

Feb 9

Dakota Paul House, 30, Wyandotte, Okla., probation violation

Dwayne Lemuel, 41, Noel, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license

Frank Harrison Pattengill, 39, Bella Vista, Ark., driving while intoxicated

Wilbern Lafayette Yaws, 47, Anderson, fail to register as sex offender pursuant to 589.400-425

Feb 10

Christopher Weems, 18, Noel, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt