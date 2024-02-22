Events to help you prepare for the eclipse; fly fishing film fest set

Photograph the eclipse

A free program on how to photograph the April 8 total solar eclipse will be at 2 p.m. March 2 at the Rogers Public Library community room.

Flip Putthoff, a staff photographer and outdoors reporter at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, will offer tips during his 30-minute talk on how to shoot photos of the eclipse using different types of cameras, including cell phones. He will show several photos taken during the total solar eclipse of 2017 when the zone of totality was near Arkansas, stretching across central Missouri.

Watch fly fishing flicks

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is coming to Meteor Guitar Gallery in downtown Bentonville at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Short fly fishing films will be shown during the two-hour event hosted by the Arkansas Chapter of Trout Unlimited. Tickets are $20 per person. Profits benefit Reel Recovery and Casting For Recovery cancer recovery programs.

Mushrooms, moss and more

A weekend workshop on the various kings of fungi is set Friday through Sunday at the Ozark Natural Science Center, north of Huntsville in Madison County.

Fungi expert Kerri McCabe will lead the three-day workshop that features guided hikes and education on identifying mushrooms, molds, mosses and other organisms. Costs range from $75 to $130 and include meals and lodging or camping. Visit onsc.us for information.

Longbeards set banquet

The area National Wild Turkey Federation fundraiser banquet, hosted by the Benton County Longbeards, will be Saturday at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Profits are used to enhance habitat for wild turkeys and all wildlife. Call Chris Hinkle at 620-215-0033 for details.

Burns may impact park

Pea Ridge National Military Park will conduct prescribed fire operations through March 15, subject to weather conditions. To assure visitor safety, some areas inside the park, including roads and trails, may be closed during fire operations and for a short time after completion.

See Fayetteville on foot

Ozark Hill Hikers invites all walkers to join a walk Feb. 28 in Fayetteville.

Registration is 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Walgreens, 524 S. School Ave. The walk will start and end at Walgreens, where walkers may choose a 5-kilometer or 10-kilometer route. The walk winds its way along the Razorback Greenway through the University of Arkansas and downtown.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year, prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Volunteer at science center

Ozark Natural Science Center will host volunteer orientation programs at 1 p.m. Feb. 29 and 11 a.m. March 2. Volunteer opportunities include assisting with outreach, administrative projects, trail and ground maintenance, education and more. The center is adjacent to the Madison County Wildlife Management Area north of Huntsville. Call 479-202-8340 for details.

Camp hosts spring breakers

Ozark Natural Science Center will host a four-day spring break nature camp March 18-21 at the center located next to the Madison County Wildlife Management Area north of Huntsville. Activities include day hikes, night hikes, team-building activities, games, and more. Visit www.onsc.us/events for registration and information.

Expo features fly fishing

The 2024 Sowbug Roundup fly fishing expo will be March 21-23 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds in Mountain Home.

Admission is $10 for adults and free for children under 12. The event features fly-tying demonstrations and instruction, vendors, and exhibitors. There are several seminars set on various aspects of fly fishing.

Center celebrates eclipse

Ozark Natural Science Center will host the Ozark Eclipse Celebration Weekend April 5-8 at the center in Madison County north of Huntsville. Astronomy and eclipse programs will take place, followed by a bus ride on April 8 to view the eclipse in the zone of totality. Tickets start at $275 and include lodging or camping. Visit onsc.us/events to register or call the center at 479-202-8340.