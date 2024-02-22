Court report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Mark S. Bickford v. Bernita J. Bickford.

Elizabeth L. Hensley v. Landon Hensley.

Courtney P. Johnson v. Brandon L. Johnson.

Melanie A. Marconette v. Jonathan C. Marconette.

Leslie A. Murphy v. Ronnie L. Murphy.

State of Missouri:

Anglin Family Investments v. David R. Lakey. Unlawful detainer.

BCQ Equities, LLC v. Tammie K. Brown. Suit on account.

Ciriaco A. Jimenez v. Director of Revenue. Refused breathalyzer.

Clifton T. Wilson v. Director of Revenue. Refused breathalyzer.

Crown Asset Management LLC v. Tammy Gordon. Breach of contract.

Freeman Health System v. Tammie J. Hawkins. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Debra Krull. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Quintina L. Vineyard. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Jaquanna Lambert. Suit on account.

Robert Fjelsted v. Bob Moppin. Unlawful detainer.

Sun Loan Company v. Troy L. Marrs. Suit on account.

Sun Loan Company v. Erin M. Watkins. Suit on account.

Timothy E. Clark v. Ashley N. Tillock. Unlawful detainer.

Whistler Flats, LLC v. Greg Haibon. Rent and possession.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Trevor Kilafaken. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Richard D. Miller. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Rickey A. Kidd. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Brian Michael Roullard. Trespassing.

Justin Levi Smith. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Bethany Anne Arnold. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Stevan Ablen Aquino. DWI -- alcohol. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Dillon Eugene Aubrey. Exceeded posted speed limit. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Alexia Joye Belisle. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Alicia Rae Benson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jessie Neil Blevins. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered). Failure to register motor vehicle.

Caleb David Deroin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kellie Michelle Graffis. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Colten Lee Hayden. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Daniel Layton Ison. DWI -- alcohol. Exceeded posted speed limit. Failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes.

Amison Koreta. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Malika E. Leiper. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Clarence E. Meyers. DWI -- alcohol. Failed to drive within a single lane on roadway having three or more lanes.

Jeremiah Gerald Moody. Violation of order of protection for adult. Animal neglect or abandonment.

Justice Agnaise O'Hagan. DWI -- alcohol. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Matthew Wayne Rash. Leaving scene of accident. Driving while revoked/suspended. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Joselyn Richardson. Violation of order of protection for adult. Animal neglect or abandonment.

Jessica L. Simon. Domestic assault.

Justin Levi Smith. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nikcoalis G. Turpen. Domestic assault. Property damage.

Tyler Scott Wright. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Robert Darrell Blevins. Assault.

Adam Lee Bruneau. Domestic assault.

Sandra Lee Christian. Assault.

Jake David Cline. Stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Bobby Mack Gutherless. DWI -- alcohol.

Berlin C. Hall III. Stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Lloyd Lincecum. Failed to register as a sex offender.

Kelly McKenzie. Stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Devante Maurice. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Samantha A. Qualls. Endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk.

Anthony J. Roughton. Failed to register as a sex offender.

Rory J. Shay. Property damage.

John W. Shellenberger. Possession of controlled substance.

Floyd Wayne Smith. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Nichelle Nicole Smith. DWI -- physical injury. Endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk.

Wilbern L. Yaws. Failed to register as a sex offender.