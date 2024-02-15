Students across country to celebrate agriculture

INDIANAPOLIS -- This month, FFA members across the country, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will celebrate agriculture and FFA. It's all part of National FFA Week.

National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to raise awareness about the National FFA Organization's role in developing future leaders in agriculture and the importance of agricultural education.

FFA provides the next generation of leaders who will change the world. As the nation's top school-based youth leadership development organization, FFA helps young people meet new agricultural challenges by encouraging members to develop their unique talents and explore their interests in various career pathways. FFA members are future leaders, food suppliers, innovators and more.

National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday, encompassing Feb. 22, George Washington's birthday. This year, the week kicks off Feb. 17 and culminates Feb. 24.

The National FFA Board of Directors designated the weeklong tradition, which began in 1948, to recognize Washington's legacy as an agriculturist and farmer. A group of young farmers founded FFA in 1928, and the organization has been influencing generations to believe that agriculture is planting and harvesting -- and involves science, business and more.

"National FFA Week is a meaningful week for members across our country as we celebrate an organization that is welcoming to all and crucial to developing the next generation of leaders and those who will fill the ever-growing need in the talent pipeline," said National FFA Advisor Dr. Travis Park. "Not only is it an opportunity to share our message with a broader audience, but it's also an opportunity for our FFA chapters and members to celebrate agriculture and agricultural education while thanking their supporters -- their local alumni and supporters chapters, agriculture teachers, or local businesses."

National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to share agriculture with their fellow students and communities. During the week, chapters also give back to their communities through various service projects.

The six National FFA Officers will connect with chapters nationwide throughout the week delivering keynotes, greetings, workshops and more.

President Amara Jackson will visit with FFA members in Texas and Arkansas. Western Region Vice President Emily Gossett will see FFA members in Florida and Georgia. Eastern Region Vice President Morgan Anderson will visit with FFA members in Iowa and Colorado. Central Region Vice President Kanyon Huntington will visit with FFA members in Kentucky and Virginia. Southern Region Vice President Carter Howell will visit with FFA members in Connecticut and Maryland. Secretary Grant Norfleet will visit with FFA members in Idaho and Alaska.

