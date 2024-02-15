Mustangs bring home Neosho victory, 66-56

MCDONALD COUNTY -- The MCHS Mustangs defeated the Neosho Wildcats 66-56 on Feb. 8 in Neosho.

The Mustangs came out ahead of the Wildcats in the first quarter, 20-14. Josh Pacheco scored six points, Destyn Dowd scored eight, and Toby Moore scored six.

Moore would distinguish himself in the second quarter by scoring 10 points, but he was challenged by his Wildcat counterpart, Tyrone Harris, who also scored 10. Pacheco added two, and Wyatt Gordan sank free throws. The quarter would end with a score of 34-26 in favor of the Mustangs.

The Mustangs continued their stride and saw no signs of slowing down in the third quarter by adding 18 points to the scoreboard. The Wildcats' score of 11 points ended the quarter with the Mustangs leading 52-37. Pacheco scored a 3-point shot. Gordon scored five points, Cael Carlin four points, Dowd two, and Moore six points.

The Wildcats scored 19 points in the fourth quarter in an attempt to catch up with the Mustangs, but it wasn't enough to clench a victory. The Mustangs added 14 points and walked off the court as winners, 66-56. Pacheco scored four points in the quarter. Both Carlin and Dowd sank two of their free throws. Moore scored six.

Notable players in the game for MCHS were Moore with 26 points, Dowd with 12, and Pacheco with 15.