MSHSAA Girls Class 1 District 3 Results for McDonald County

100: Heaven Urbina (4-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1: Heaven Urbina (McDonald County), 4-10 received a bye.

Champ. Round 2: Adrianna Cole (Warrensburg) 21-20 won by fall over Heaven Urbina (McDonald County), 4-10, fall 1:09.

Cons. Round 2: Heaven Urbina (McDonald County), 4-10 received a bye.

Cons. Round 3: Heaven Urbina (McDonald County), 4-10 received a bye.

Cons. Round 4: Chloe Zeller (Stover) 25-10 won by fall over Heaven Urbina (McDonald County), 4-10, fall 1:48.

105: Ellysia Wasson (28-14), placed 4th and scored 17 team points.

Champ. Round 1: Ellysia Wasson (McDonald County), 28-14 received a bye.

Champ. Round 2: Ellysia Wasson (McDonald County) 28-14 won by fall over Bayleigh Cruise (Marshfield), 13-19, fall 1:01.

Quarterfinal: Ellysia Wasson (McDonald County) 28-14 won by fall over Maiyah Hopper (Versailles), 26-19, fall 3:57.

Semifinal: Aleah Conard (El Dorado Springs) 45-4 won by fall over Ellysia Wasson (McDonald County), 28-14, fall 0:46.

Cons. Semi: Ellysia Wasson (McDonald County) 28-14 won by fall over Izabella Schierholz (Warsaw), 21-20, fall 2:08.

3rd Place Match: Mary Jastal (Monett) 38-11 won by fall over Ellysia Wasson (McDonald County), 28-14, fall 0:47.

110: Mckenzie Lechilder (9-26), place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1: Mckenzie Lechilder (McDonald County), 9-26 received a bye.

Champ. Round 2: Skylea Sherer (Reeds Spring) 26-19 won by fall over Mckenzie Lechilder (McDonald County), 9-26, fall 1:09.

Cons. Round 2: Mckenzie Lechilder (McDonald County), 9-26 received a bye.

Cons. Round 3: Alysia Yoder (Warsaw) 16-12 won by fall over Mckenzie Lechilder (McDonald County), 9-26, fall 1:35.

115: Jaslyn Benhumea (17-22) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1: Jaslyn Benhumea (McDonald County), 17-22 received a bye.

Champ. Round 2: Bryanna Mccabe (Carl Junction) 20-7 won by fall over Jaslyn Benhumea (McDonald County), 17-22, fall 1:31.

Cons. Round 2: Jaslyn Benhumea (McDonald County), 17-22 received a bye.

Cons. Round 3: Jaslyn Benhumea (McDonald County) 17-22 won by fall over Ysabel Foster (West Plains), 4-11, fall 2:50.

Cons. Round 4: Naomi Yoder (Warsaw) 27-19 won by technical fall over Jaslyn Benhumea (McDonald County), 17-22 (TF-1.5 4:49 (16-0))

130: Anjelika Alarcon (29-6) placed 3rd and scored 22.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1: Anjelika Alarcon (McDonald County) 29-6 received a bye.

Champ. Round 2: Anjelika Alarcon (McDonald County) 29-6 won by fall over Mallory Wiggans (Nevada), 18-26, fall 0:52.

Quarterfinal: Anjelika Alarcon (McDonald County) 29-6 won by fall over Mareya May (Holden), 35-17, fall 1:42.

Semifinal: Camryn Elliott (Marshfield) 41-11 won by fall over Anjelika Alarcon (McDonald County), 29-6, fall 2:53.

Cons. Semi: Anjelika Alarcon (McDonald County) 29-6 won by fall over Adriana Ramos (Versailles), 23-18, fall 0:39.

3rd Place Match: Anjelika Alarcon (McDonald County) 29-6 won by fall over Makayla Altic (Buffalo), 37-8, fall 1:53.

140: Macie Smith (13-25), place is unknown and scored 0 team points.

Champ. Round 1: Macie Smith (McDonald County), 13-25 received a bye.

Champ. Round 2: Macie Smith (McDonald County), 13-25 received a bye.

Quarterfinal: Hailey Roark (Cassville) 32-7 won by fall over Macie Smith (McDonald County), 13-25, fall 1:22.

Cons. Round 4: Airyanna Nuzum (Butler) 11-25 won by fall over Macie Smith (McDonald County), 13-25, fall 3:17.

190: Gisel Aragon (28-10), placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1: Gisel Aragon (McDonald County), 28-10 received a bye.

Champ. Round 2: Gisel Aragon (McDonald County), 28-10 received a bye.

Quarterfinal: Gisel Aragon (McDonald County) 28-10 won by fall over Emma Corbin (El Dorado Springs), 31-13, fall 3:48.

Semifinal: Gracelyn Bull (Marshfield) 31-16 won by fall over Gisel Aragon (McDonald County), 28-10, fall 5:40.

Cons. Semi: Gisel Aragon (McDonald County) 28-10 won by fall over Gwen Phillips (Clinton), 29-15, fall 3:32.

3rd Place Match: Kayleen Gareipy (Sherwood) 36-13 won by fall over Gisel Aragon (McDonald County), 28-10, fall 1:14.