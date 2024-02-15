MCHS Foundation welcomes all to 10th Annual Heart of Education Banquet

MCDONALD COUNTY -- Residents and businesses are invited to take part in the McDonald County Schools Foundation's "10th Annual Heart of Education Banquet" on Saturday, March 9, at McDonald County High School. This gala event honors McDonald County's community supporters and helps contribute to the success of the McDonald County School District. It also promises to showcase students' achievements.

The program will begin at 5:45 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. courtesy of Timbered-In-Catering. Appetizers will be served by the MCHS ProStart students.

For the year 2024, the Foundation will honor the members of the Bob Parish Family, whose dedicated years of service spans 35 years. According to the Foundation, "Bob's tenure as a school bus driver and his family's continued involvement in the district leave an enduring impact on countless students, making the Parish family a deserving focal point of recognition."

Since 2008, the McDonald County Schools Foundation has allocated over $420,000 towards scholarships and teacher initiatives, with the goal of "reinforcing its commitment to fostering educational excellence."

Sponsors will receive acknowledgment during the program and enjoy complimentary dinners for their organization. A table for eight can be purchased for $400, and individual tickets are $40 each.

The deadline for ticket sales is Saturday, Feb. 17.

To take part and support the McDonald County School District's educational endeavors, make checks payable to McDonald County Schools Foundation and mail them to P.O. Box 84, Anderson, MO 64831. Payments can also be facilitated through Venmo @MCSF4477.

Tickets can be purchased at the McDonald County School District Central office in Anderson, the McDonald County Telephone office in Pineville or the Cornerstone Bank in Southwest City.